BSEB announces Bihar board 12th result 2025, steps to check scores

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2025: BSEB or Bihar School Examination Board on Tuesday announced the Bihar board 12th results 2025. Students can check their results on board websites, results at interresult2025.com and interbiharboard.com. They can also check their results on the HT Portal. BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2025 live updates BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2025 out, steps to check scores(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

To check the Bihar board result on the official websites and HT Portal, students need to use their roll codes and roll numbers mentioned on admit cards. These are the steps to follow-

How to check BSEB Bihar board result 2025?

On official websites

Open one of the two official websites mentioned above. Click on the Inter result link. Provide your details on the login window. Submit and view your result.

On HT portal

Open the HT portal link given above. Select board name and stream. Enter your login credentials. Submit and download the result.

Along with the result, the board also announced names of stream-wise toppers, the overall and gender-wise pass percentages and the number of students registered, appeared and passed.

Those who think they should have got more marks than awarded have the option to apply for scrutiny of their results.

Those who have failed the test can take the Bihar board 12th compartment examination to be held later this year.

The compartment examination serves as another chance for the Bihar board students to pass if they fail to qualify in two or more subjects.

As per official information, BSEB Inter exam 2025 was held at 1,677 centres across the state. Of the total 12,92,313 registered students, 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys.

Students can check the board's website and social media pages for more details about the BSEB Inter result 2025.