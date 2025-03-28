The Bihar School Examination Board has announced Bihar Board Matric Result 2025 Date, time. The BSEB 10th results will be announced on March 29 at 12noon. Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Live Updates Bihar Board Matric Result 2025 Date, Time: BSEB 10th result releasing on March 29 at 12pm (Santosh Kumar/HT file)

Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 or matric examination can check their results on the official website of BSEB at matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com.

The results for Class 10 can also be checked at the HT Portal Education page when announced, in addition to the official website.

The Class 10 results will be announced at the board's press conference. BSEB will announce the toppers' names, merit list, pass percentage, and compartment exam dates along with the results.

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the results.

1. Visit the official website of BSEB at matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com.

2. Click on BSEB Matric Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

BSEB conducted Bihar board Matric exams from February 17 to February 25, 2025 at various exam centres across the state. The examination was held in two shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. However, the length of some papers was less than three hours.

In 2024, the BSEB 10th result was announced on March 31. A total of 1664252 students had appeared for the examination, out of which 1379842 students passed. The overall pass percentage was 82.91%. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.