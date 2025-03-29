Bihar Board 10th result 2025 Live: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 today, March 29, 2025. The direct link to check results is activated on HT Portal. Official website direct link Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 or matric examination can check their results on the official website of BSEB at matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com. The results can also be checked at HT Portal education page....Read More

State Education Minister Sunil Kumar has announced the Bihar Board BSEB 10th result at the board's press conference. The BSEB Chairman, Anand Kishore, was also present at the event.

Along with the announcement of results, other details are shared, including pass percentage, toppers' names, compartment exam dates, and related information.

Bihar board Matric exams were held from February 17 to February 25, 2025 at various exam centres across the state. The examination was held in two shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. However, the length of some papers was less than three hours.

How to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 on HT Portal

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the result on HT Portal by following these steps.

Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams

Open the Bihar board tab.

Click on the Matric result link, as required.

If you are visiting before the result announcement, pre-register to get an alert on your phone.

If you are visiting after the result announcement, enter your login details. Submit and check the result.

