Bihar Board 10th result 2025 Live: 82.11% students pass BSEB Matric exam, direct link here
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 today, March 29, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 or matric examination can check their results on the official website of BSEB at matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com.
State Education Minister Sunil Kumar has announced the Bihar Board BSEB 10th result at the board's press conference. The BSEB Chairman, Anand Kishore, was also present at the event.
Along with the announcement of results, other details are shared, including pass percentage, toppers' names, compartment exam dates, and related information.
Bihar board Matric exams were held from February 17 to February 25, 2025 at various exam centres across the state. The examination was held in two shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. However, the length of some papers was less than three hours.
How to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 on HT Portal
Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the result on HT Portal by following these steps.
Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams
Open the Bihar board tab.
Click on the Matric result link, as required.
If you are visiting before the result announcement, pre-register to get an alert on your phone.
If you are visiting after the result announcement, enter your login details. Submit and check the result.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Live: The BSEB Class 10 or matric examination results can be checked on the official website of BSEB at matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Live: The BSEB Class 10 results can be checked at HT Portal education page via this direct link
Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Live: The Bihar Class 10 exams were conducted from February 17 to February 25, 2025 at various exam centres across the state.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Live: A total of 752685 male students appeared for the Bihar board Matric examination this year, of whom 629620 have passed and 123065 have failed.
As many as 805392 girls appeared for the test, 649674 have passed, and 155718 failed
Rank 1: Sakshi Kumari, Anshu Kumari and Ranjan Verma (97.80 per cent marks)
Rank 2: Punit Kumar Singh, Sachin Kumar Ram and Priyanshu Raj (97.60 per cent) marks.
Rank 3: Mohit Kumar, Suraj Kumar Pandey, Khushi Kumari, Priyanshu Ranjan, and Rohit Kumar (97.40 per cent)
Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Live: Here is the direct link to check the BSEB Matric result on the official website.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Live: The BSEB Matric result is now available on the official website, matricresult2025.com
Bihar Board 10th result 2025 Live: The following login details are required to check BSEB Matric results-
- Roll code
- Roll number.
Bihar Board 10th result 2025 Live: The BSEB will open the application window for the compartment and special examinations on April 4 and close it on April 14. More details about the exam will be shared later.
BSEB said that it aims to announce compartment and special exam results by May 31 so that students who pass the exams can be admitted to higher classes in the same year.
Bihar Board 10th result 2025 Live: Not happy with the marks you have got in the BSEB Matric exam? You can apply for scrutiny of your result. The process will begin on April 4 and end on April 12.
Bihar Board 10th result 2025 Live: Under the ‘Desh Ratna Dr Rajendra Prasad Merit Scholarship’ scheme, BSEB will now award rank 1 holders of the Matric examination ₹2,000 per month, provided they take admission to a recognised institute and continue their education. Previously, the scholarship amount was ₹1,200 per month.
Bihar Board 10th result 2025 Live: The Matric result announced on March 19, 2025 is the fastest result since 2013-
2013: Announced on June 5
2014: June 5
2015: June 20
2016: May 29
2017: June 22
2018: June 26
2019: April 6
2020: May 26
2021: April 5
2022: March 31
2023: March 31
2024: March 31
Bihar Board 10th result 2025 Live: This year, 15,58,077 students (8,05,392 girls and 7,52,685 boys) appeared for the Bihar board Matric examination. A total of 12,79,294 students have passed the exam, of whom 6,49,674 are girls and 6,29,620 are boys.
Bihar Board 10th result 2025 Live: This year, the overall pass percentage in the Bihar board 10th exam is 82.11 per cent, which is slightly lower than last year.
2025: 82.11 per cent
2024: 82.91 per cent
2023: 81.04 per cent
2022: 79.88 per cent
2021: 78.17 per cent
2020: 80.59 per cent
2019: 80.73 per cent
Bihar Board 10th result 2025 Live: Here's a look at division-wise BSEB Matric result:
First division: 470845
Second division: 484012
Third division: 307792
Pass division: 16645
Appeared: 1558077
Passed: 1279294
Failed: 278783
Pass percentage: 82.11
Bihar Board 10th result 2025 Live: The BSEB has increased the award money for Matric exam toppers. Students securing the first rank will now get ₹2 lakh instead of ₹1 lakh. Students securing the second position will be awarded ₹1.5 lakh instead of ₹75,000. Students securing the third position will get ₹1 lakh instead of ₹50 thousand.
Bihar Board 10th result 2025 Live: The following login details are required to check the BSEB Matric result online:
- Roll code
- Roll number.
Rank 1: SAKSHI KUMARI, ANSHU KUMARI, RANJAN VERMA (97.80 per cent)
Rank 2: PUNIT KUMAR SINGH, SACHIN KUMAR RAM, PRIYANSHU RAJ (97.60 per cent)
Rank 3: MOHIT KUMAR, SURAJ KUMAR PANDEY, KHUSHI KUMARI, PRIYANSHU RANJAN, ROHIT KUMAR (97.40 per cent)
Bihar Board 10th result 2025 Live: The registration process for Matric special exam and compartment exam will be held from April 4 to April 12, 2025.
Bihar Board 10th result 2025 Live: Check the gender-wise pass percentage
Boys: 83.65%
Girls: 80.67%
Bihar Board 10th result 2025 Live: BSEB Matric result is available on HT Portal. The link to check is given above.
Bihar Board 10th result 2025 Live: This year the overall pass percentage is lesser compared to pass percentage in 2024. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 82.91% and this year it is 82.11%.
Bihar Board 10th result 2025 Live: A total of 15,58,077 students (Boys - 7,52,685 and Girls - 8,05,392) have passed this examination. The total percentage of passing students is 82.11%.
Bihar Board 10th result 2025 Live: Check Division wise results
First division: 4,70,845 students (Boys - 2,53,754 and Girls - 2,17,091)
Second division: 4,84,012 students (Boys - 2,29,958 and Girls - 2,54,054)
Third division: 3,07,792 students (Boys - 1,38,144 and Girls - 1,69,648)
Bihar Board 10th result 2025 Live: These many candidates appeared
Appeared candidates: 15,58,077
Girls: 8,05,392
Boys: 7,52,685
Bihar Board 10th result 2025 Live: Three students are at the first position in the topper list of Annual Secondary Examination, 2025 released today.
Sakshi Kumari
Anshu Kumari
Ranjan Verma
All three have jointly secured first position in the entire state by securing 489 marks (97.80%).
Bihar Board 10th result 2025 Live: A total of 123 students have secured a place in the top 10 merit list of BSEB Matric results released today out of which 63 are boys and 60 girls. There are 25 students in the first 05 positions and 98 students in rank 06 to 10.
Bihar Board 10th result 2025 Live: BSEB Matric results declared. This year 3 students have topped Bihar Class 10 examination out of which 2 are girls and 1 boy.
Bihar Board 10th result 2025 Live: Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 or matric examination can check their results on the official website of BSEB at matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com. The results can also be checked at HT Portal education page.
Bihar Board 10th result 2025 Live: The direct link to check results will be activated soon.
Bihar Board 10th result 2025 Live: The BSEB Matric Result declared.
Bihar Board 10th result 2025 Live: The press conference begins.
Bihar Board 10th result 2025 Live: Every year, the BSEB conducts a Compartmental examination to provide another opportunity to pass the class. Those who fail in two or more subjects of the annual examination can appear in it. The tentative schedule of the Compartment examination will be announced today, March 29, in the press conference.
Bihar Board 10th result 2025 Live: Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 or matric examination can check their results on the official website of BSEB at matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com. The results can also be checked at HT Portal education page.
Bihar Board 10th result 2025 Live: BSEB Matric examination, MD Rumman Ashraf, a student of Islamia High School Sheikhpura scored 489 marks or 97.8 per cent marks. He was the topper in the examination in 2023.
Namrata Kumari of Nirmala Shiksha Bhawan High School stood second with 97.2 per cent or 486 marks out of 500.
Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams
Open the Bihar board tab.
Click on the Matric result link, as required.
If you are visiting before the result announcement, pre-register to get an alert on your phone.
If you are visiting after the result announcement, enter your login details. Submit and check the result.
Bihar Board 10th result 2025 Live: All set for the press conference to begin. The BSEB officials and State Education Minister are yet to arrive at the venue.
Bihar Board 10th result 2025 Live: State Education Minister Sunil Kumar will announce the Bihar Board BSEB 10th result at the board's press conference. The BSEB Chairman, Anand Kishore, will also attend the event.
Bihar Board 10th result 2025 Live: The results for Class 10 Matric exams will be announced anytime soon.
Bihar Board 10th result 2025 Live: To check the results, all appeared candidates can keep admit card in hand.
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Live: After the BSEB Matric result is announced, students can check their marks online at matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com and HT. The board will send hard copies of marks sheets and pass certificates to schools and students can collect it after a few days.
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Live: Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 or matric examination can check their results on the official website of BSEB at matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com. The results can also be checked at HT Portal education page.
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Live: After downloading your result from the board website, make sure that the spelling of your name, your roll number, date of birth, school name and subjects are correct. If there is any error, inform your school about it and wait for the hard copies of marks sheet and certificate. If the error is repeated in those original documents, the student should approach the board for correction.
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Live: State Education Minister Sunil Kumar will announce the Bihar Board BSEB 10th result at the board's press conference. The BSEB Chairman, Anand Kishore, will also attend the event.
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Live: The press conference to announce BSEB matric results will begin soon. The BSEB Matric results will be announced shortly. Keep checking this space for latest updates.
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Live: Due to heavy rush it is possible that the website to check results will become slow and some candidates may not be able to access it right after the announcement. They will have to wait for some time and try again when the site traffic of the BSEB website goes down and it becomes accessible again.
If these two methods do not work for you, there is a third way – check the result on the HT portal. The scorecard download link will be activated soon after results are out. The link is mentioned above.
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Live: These are the steps to check Bihar board Matric result on the HT portal:
Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams
Open the Bihar Board page.
Go to Matric result.
If visiting before result, fill the form and register. An alert will be sent to your phone when marks are announced.
If visiting after the announcement of result, use the same page to login and check your marks.
After the result announcement, students can check their scores on the official websites using the following details-
Roll code
Roll number.