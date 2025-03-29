Bihar Board Matric Result 2025 Latest Updates: Check BSEB Class 10 marks on official websites and HT Portal

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Bihar Board Matric Result 2025 on Saturday, March 29. The results were declared by State Education Minister Sunil Kumar during a press conference in Patna, the state capital. Students who appeared for the BSEB Class 10 or matric examination can now check their scores on the official websites: matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com..(Santosh Kumar)

Students who appeared for the BSEB Class 10 or matric examination can now check their scores on the official websites: matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com.

The result is also available on the HT Portal. Here is the link.

How to Check Bihar Board Class 10 Results:

Visit the official BSEB websites: matricresult2025.com or matricbiharboard.com.

Click on the "BSEB Matric Result 2025" link on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials on the new page.

Click on "Submit" to view your result.

Check your result and download the page.

Keep a printed copy for future reference.

How to Check Bihar Board Class 10 Results on HT Portal:

Visit hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams.

Open the "Bihar Board" tab.

Click on the "Matric Result" link.

Enter the required details and click "Submit."

View your result and take a screenshot or download a copy.

Keep a printed copy for future use.

The Bihar Board has also released the toppers' names, merit list, overall pass percentage, and compartment exam dates along with the results.

The BSEB conducted the Bihar Board Matric exams from February 17 to February 25, 2025, across various examination centres in the state. The exams were held in two shifts: from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm, although some papers were shorter than three hours.

In 2024, the BSEB Class 10 results were announced on March 31, with 1,664,252 students appearing for the examination. Of these, 1,379,842 students passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 82.91%.

Check latest updates below:

Bihar Board Matric Result 2025 Latest Updates: Result available on HT Portal

BSEB 10th results are now available on the HT Portal. Here is the direct link to check it.

Bihar Board Matric Result 2025 Latest Updates: Login details needed to check results?

The following login details are required to check the result online-

Roll code Roll number.

Top 3 rank holders

Rank 1: SAKSHI KUMARI, ANSHU KUMARI, RANJAN VERMA (97.80 per cent)

Rank 2: PUNIT KUMAR SINGH, SACHIN KUMAR RAM, PRIYANSHU RAJ (97.60 per cent)

Rank 3: MOHIT KUMAR, SURAJ KUMAR PANDEY, KHUSHI KUMARI, PRIYANSHU RANJAN, ROHIT KUMAR (97.40 per cent).

Toppers award

Students securing first position in the BSEB Matric exam will be given ₹2 lakh instead of ₹1 lakh.

Students securing second position will be given ₹1.5 lakh instead of ₹75 thousand.

Students securing the third position will be given ₹1 lakh instead of ₹50 thousand.

Scholarship details

The amount of "Bihar School Examination Committee Deshratna Dr. Rajendra Prasad Medha Scholarship" payable to the top 10 students by the committee have also been increased.

Students securing the first 10 ranks in the Annual Secondary Examination, 2025 will be given ₹2 thousand per month as scholarship instead of ₹1,200 per month. The students securing the top 10 ranks of the Annual Secondary Examination, 2025 will be given a scholarship of ₹2 thousand per month in class 11th and 12th i.e. for 2 years if they are regularly enrolled and studying in an institute recognized by the State Government or Central Government or a scholarship of ₹2 thousand per month will be payable till the end of the said course if they are regularly studying in a technical diploma course.

District wise toppers

Rank 1 holder of Purnea district - Rupam Kumari

Rank 1 holder of Araria district - Mansi Singh

Rank 1 holder of Kishanganj district - Shabnoor

Rank 1 holder of Katihar district - Prinyanshu Ranjan

About scrutiny results

The committee has set a target of releasing the results of scrutiny examinations by May 31, 2025, so that the students appearing in this examination do not lose one year and they can enroll in educational institutions for pursuing higher education in the same session.

Bihar Board Matric Result 2025 Latest Updates: Division wise results

First division: 470845

Second division: 484012

Third division: 307792

Pass division: 16645