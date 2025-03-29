Bihar Matric Result 2025: BSEB Class 10th results released, here's how to check scores

The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB. has released the Bihar Board Matric Result 2025 on Saturday, March 29, 2025. Students who appeared for the Bihar board Class 10 exam 2025 can check and download their results on the official website of BSEB at matricresult2025.com. BSEB Class 10 Result 2025 live updates Bihar Matric Result 2025: BSEB Class 10th results has been released. Check the steps to check scores here.

Alternatively, they can also check their results on matricbiharboard.com.

BSEB Matric Results 2025: Here's how to check

To check the Class 10 results, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below

1. Visit the official website of BSEB at matricresult2025.com or matricbiharboard.com.

2. Enter your credentials to login and submit.

3. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

4. Check your result carefully.

5. Download your result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Notably, the Bihar board Class 10 results can also be checked on the HT Portal Education page.

It may be mentioned here that the BSEB Class 10 results was announced via a press conference wherein other details such as toppers' names, merit list, and pass percentage was also shared.

The BSEB Matric exams was conducted from February 17 to February 25, 2025 at various exam centres across the state. The examination was held in two shifts.

The first shift was held from from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, and the second shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

However, for some papers, the length was less than three hours.