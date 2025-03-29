Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bihar Matric Result 2025: BSEB Class 10th results released, here's how to check scores

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 29, 2025 12:32 PM IST

Bihar Matric Result 2025: BSEB Class 10th results have been released. The steps to check scores are given below. 

The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB. has released the Bihar Board Matric Result 2025 on Saturday, March 29, 2025. Students who appeared for the Bihar board Class 10 exam 2025 can check and download their results on the official website of BSEB at matricresult2025.com. BSEB Class 10 Result 2025 live updates

Bihar Matric Result 2025: BSEB Class 10th results has been released. Check the steps to check scores here.
Bihar Matric Result 2025: BSEB Class 10th results has been released. Check the steps to check scores here.

Alternatively, they can also check their results on matricbiharboard.com.

Also read: BSEB Matric results 2025: What happened in the last 3 years, a look at previous pass percentages and more

BSEB Matric Results 2025: Here's how to check

To check the Class 10 results, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below

1. Visit the official website of BSEB at matricresult2025.com or matricbiharboard.com.

2. Enter your credentials to login and submit.

3. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

4. Check your result carefully.

5. Download your result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Notably, the Bihar board Class 10 results can also be checked on the HT Portal Education page.

It may be mentioned here that the BSEB Class 10 results was announced via a press conference wherein other details such as toppers' names, merit list, and pass percentage was also shared.

Also read: BSEB Bihar board 10th Result 2025: What are your options if you fail the Matric exam?

The BSEB Matric exams was conducted from February 17 to February 25, 2025 at various exam centres across the state. The examination was held in two shifts.

The first shift was held from from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, and the second shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

However, for some papers, the length was less than three hours.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Exam Results / Bihar Matric Result 2025: BSEB Class 10th results released, here's how to check scores
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On