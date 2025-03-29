BSEB Matric results 2025: What happened in the last 3 years, a look at previous pass percentages and more

The Bihar School Examination Board has declared the Bihar Board Matric Result 2025 on Saturday, March 29, 2025. Once released, candidates who took the examination will be able to check their Bihar Class 10 results on the official websites, matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com. BSEB Matric Results 2025 live updates BSEB Matric results 2025: The Matric Exam results will be out on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (HT file)

The results were announced at a press conference wherein BSEB officials also share other details such as toppers' names, merit list, pass percentage, and compartment exam dates.

Notably, the Class 10 results hold key significance in the lives of students and is seen as a deciding factor as to which course they would choose as they progress to the intermediate level.

Let's take a look at how were the Class 10 results in the last three years. From pass percentage to gender-wise performance data, here's how were the results like from 2022 to 2024:

2022

In 2022, the Bihar School Examination Board had released the Class 10 results on March 31. A total of 16,11,099 students had taken the Class 10 Bihar board final examination in 2022 of which, 12,86,971 had passed.

The overall pass percentage was recorded at 79.88 per cent. Interestingly, the numbers of boys that passed the exam was 6,78,110, whereas 6,08,861 girls had passed, indicating that boys had surpassed girls.

Ramayani Roy was declared the topper of Bihar board matric exam in 2022.

2023

The BSEB in 2023 had released the matric results on March 31 as well. The year saw an improvement in overall pass percentage which was recorded at 81.04 per cent. The number of students who cleared exam was 13,05,203.

In terms of gender-wise performance data, a total of 6,61,570 male students and 6,43,633 female students had cleared the exam.

Mohammad Rumman Ashraf had topped the Bihar board matric exam in 2023.

2024

In 2024 too, the BSEB had announced the Class 10 results on March 31. The overall pass percentage in the Bihar Class 10th exam in 2024 was 82.91%.

A total of 16,64,252 students had appeared for the exam of which, 13,79,843 students, including 6,99,549 girls, had passed the examination in different classes.

Last year, Shivankar Kumar of Purnea had topped the Bihar Board Class 10 examination by scoring 489 marks out of 500 marks, followed by Adarsh Kumar who scored 488 marks and got the second spot. Aditya Kumar, Suman Kumar Purve, Palak Kumari and Sajiya Perween were the third toppers scoring 486 marks.

2025: When was exam conducted

Notably, BSEB conducted the Matric exams from February 17 to February 25, 2025 at various exam centres across the state. The examination was held in two shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Whereas, the length of some papers was less than three hours.