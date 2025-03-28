CBSE Class 12 computer science exam preparation tips by expert

As you reach the last step of your Grade 12 Board exams, you might be reminded of the old age adage “All is well that ends well”. In this article, we will help you polish some of your strategies, and maybe help you find some new ones, so that you can clear the Computer Science paper with flying colours. CBSE loves to test your cumulative knowledge, both in MCQs and in case-based questions. Keep an eye out for such concepts.(Vipin Kumar/File)

Chapter-wise weightage:

You already know that Computational Thinking and Programming carries 40 marks, Computer Networks carries 10 marks, and Database Management carries 20 marks.

Paper format:

Sections No. of Questions Marks per question Total marks Section – A 21 1 21 Section – B 7 2 14 Section – C 3 3 9 Section – D 4 4 16 Section – E 2 5 10 Total 37 70

The four main strategies to score high:

Error detection can be tricky. A lot of students get confused in identifying the error. Solve the last 5 years papers of CBSE Computer Science exam. If you know the answer to every error detection question in that paper, you will not find any surprises in error detection questions in your 2025 exam.

Whatever topics you studied in Class 12, that are related to topics in Class 11, are always important. CBSE loves to test your cumulative knowledge, both in MCQs and in case-based questions. Keep an eye out for such concepts.

Computer Science is the only paper in your Class 12 where you might have to solve (up to 3 minutes) even for MCQs. In fact, for most of the MCQs you will have to write and find the answer. This is different from other papers, and often students try to take shortcuts by solving questions mentally, eventually losing marks in silly mistakes. Be smart, use your pen as much as you use your head.

If there is any specific type of program that you often make mistakes with, practice it on a computer. That way, you will understand where is the mistake practically, and most likely remember the correct programming sequence for your final exam.

Additionally, if you have solved last 5 years question papers well, you will be able to see which questions you should be cautious about: questions that you usually struggle with, and how they are presented in board exams. Board exam questions are often repetitive, so if you are weak in any areas, make sure you know every question asked in previous year board exams on that specific topic.

During the exam:

Remember rule no. 3 above. No mental calculations unless the question is straightforward.

Try to start with questions that look easy. Leave the tricky ones for the end.

For every programming based question, first make a rough sketch, check it, and then finalize it, so that you don’t make mistakes that you won’t even realise.

There is no negative marking for incorrect answers. So if you want to attempt MCQs at the end, that is okay. That way you can just answer randomly if you start running out of time. Random answering can be tried in MCQs, not in descriptive answers.

If you get stuck on a question for too long, leave it as it is and come back to it later. Spending too much time on any question can dent your confidence subconsciously and you will panic for time, which means you might make silly mistakes in remaining questions.

Overall, the exam is your goodbye to Grade 12, and your reminder that you should look forward to the life ahead - both academic and personal life. Whatever happens in this exam, a bright future full of excitement awaits you. Keep that in mind, and ace your computer science exam. Good luck.

(Author Ajit Singh isVice President Academics, Orchids The International School. Views are personal.)