CBSE Class 10th result 2025: Websites, apps to check results when declared

CBSE 10th Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10th final examination 2025 from February 15 to March 18, and is expected to announce the results next. CBSE Class 10th result 2025: Where to check results when declared(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Also read: CBSE shares handbook for parents on careers after school, details here

Students will have many options to check their CBSE Class 10th results online. Here is a look-

On websites

The official websites for CBSE results are-

cbseresults.nic.in results.cbse.nic.in

On apps

Students can also use DigiLocker and UMANG apps to check their results. Both apps are available on PlayStore (for Android devices) and App Store (for iOS devices).

Students can download any of these apps in advance to check their results.

In addition to showing the results online, CBSE will also provide digital copies of marks sheets and pass certificates on DigiLocker within a few days of the result announcement.

The CBSE will create DigiLocker login credentials of all students who appeared for the board exams and share a public notice in this regard ahead of the result announcement.

The board is expected to announce Class 10 and Class 12 results on the same day.

This year, around 44 lakh Class 10 and 12 students from 8,000 schools in the country and abroad were eligible to appear for their board examinations. While the Class 10 exams are over, Class 12 exams are underway.

Also read: CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam 2025 held today: Here's what students and teachers said after the paper

With such a large number of students, some may find the CBSE result portal slow after the result announcement. In such a situation, DigiLocker or UMANG can be an alternative way to access the online marks sheets.

Also read: CBSE to allow basic calculator in Class 12 accountancy exams

Following are the login credentials required to check CBSE board exam results:

Roll number

School number

Date of birth.

Students should note that DigiLocker login credentials are not required to check the board exam result, but if they want to download marks sheets and certificates, they will have to use their login details.