CBSE shares handbook for parents on careers after school, details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in an official notice to the heads of schools affiliated with CBSE, shared a handbook for parents on Careers after School. Considering the importance of career guidance in empowering students to make informed decisions about their future, the board decided to share the handbook for parents that would help guide them regarding the same. (HT FILE PHOTO/Santosh Kumar)

"In today’s ever evolving and dynamic job market, collaboration among schools, parents, and stakeholders is essential to equip students with the right tools and insights for meaningful career choices. To support this endeavor, CBSE is sharing the "Parents’ Handbook on Careers after School in India" by Shri Mohit Mangal. This comprehensive guide provides valuable insights and practical advice to assist schools, parents and guardians in helping their children explore career options effectively," mentioned the official notice.

Additionally, the Entrance Exams 2025 Guide and 21 Higher Education Vertical Books have been compiled to serve as essential references, informed the board.

