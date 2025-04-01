CBSE 10th result 2025: How to check Class 10 results on DigiLocker, UMANG Apps when declared

Over 24 lakh students wait in anticipation as the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, is gearing up to release the Class 10th final exam results 2025. When released, students who appeared in the examination will be able to download their results from the official website at cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. CBSE 10th result 2025: Know how to check Class 10 results on DigiLocker, UMANG Apps when released. (HT file)

However, apart from these websites, the results will also be made available on other digital platforms/websites. These are:

DigiLocker UMANG

Both these apps are available on PlayStore (for Android devices) and App Store (for iOS devices). Lets check how to download the CBSE Class 10th scores on these apps when released.

On DigiLocker:

The CBSE will share digital certificates and marks sheets on DigiLocker. To make it easier for students, the board will create DigiLocker accounts of all students who appeared for the exam and share the login details with them before results.

The results will be available on DigiLocker on the same day the board official announces the scores and marks sheets, pass certificates will be shared a few days later.

To download the marksheets and pass certificates from DigiLocker, the steps mentioned below may be followed:

Log in to your DigiLocker account. Go to the issued documents section. Check your marksheets and certificates and download.

On UMANGApp:

Alternatively, to download the results from the Umang App, students can follow the steps mentioned below:

Go to Playstore (for Android users) and App Store (for iOS users) Download the UMANG App. Create an account and login with your registered number. Click on the link to check CBSE Class 10th results 2025. Enter details like roll number and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Save the result on your phone.

It may be mentioned here that CBSE Class 10 Exams 2025 were conducted from February 15 to March 1, 2025.

