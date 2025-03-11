CBSE Class 12th English Exam Analysis 2025: A balanced mix of questions say students & teachers

CBSE Class 12th English Analysis 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12th English Core and English Elective papers on March 11, 2025. CBSE 12th English Analysis 2025 Live Updates The exam started at 10:30 am and ended at 1:30 pm at various exam centres.(HT Photo)

The exam started at 10:30 am and ended at 1:30 pm at various exam centres. Students and teachers opined that the questions were a balanced mix of both difficult and easy questions. Some also have the opinion that the exam was moderately challenging.

Here's what the students had to say about the Class 12 English exam 2025:

"The questions were easy to solve and the practice with the sample papers helped a lot," says Anahita Srivastava, a student of Army Public School

Mishti Gupta, a student of Lucknow Public School, Vrindavan Yojna had the opinion that the literature section was a bit tricky. "I could easily solve the other portions of the question paper but the questions in literature were indirect which required comprehension," said Gupta.

Aadi Solanki, a student of Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad, who attempted the set A question paper, said it was well-balanced and leaning on the easier side.

“The reading section was quite easy to understand. The writing section was also not too difficult. Some literature questions required deep understanding, but they were mostly from expected topics. Overall, the paper was fair, and time management was not a big issue," said Manya Singh of Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad.

While students expressed their opinion about the exam paper, here's what the subject experts had to say about the Class 12 English Exam paper.

Subject experts' analysis:

“ The paper was moderately easy, with a balanced mix of challenging and straightforward questions. Section A's comprehension passages were well-crafted, clear, and easy to attempt, allowing students to effectively evaluate their reading skills. The writing section featured general topics but required critical thinking, especially in the Letter to the Editor and Article Writing questions. Section C, the literature section, was moderately designed, with questions that were manageable for students who had prepared adequately. While some students found the paper lengthy, the majority were able to complete it within the allotted time. Overall, the paper pattern was similar to the CBSE Sample paper that assessed students' language skills, critical thinking and literary knowledge. Lastly, the students’ feedback was extremely positive,” said Parul Tyagi, HOD English, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Vasundhara.

“The CBSE Class 12 English exam brought a sigh of relief for students, especially those who found last week's Maths paper challenging. With a well-balanced structure and no unexpected surprises, this paper served as a much-needed breather between two tough exams, helping students regain their confidence,” said Dr Ajit Singh, Vice President Academics, Orchids The International School.

“ The question paper was a pretty straightforward paper and all the three sets were equally balanced. The answers of the reading comprehension could be found on reading the passages thoroughly. The writing skills questions were mostly straightforward and based on topics that would interest teenagers. The given cues helped them formulate comprehensive answers. The extracts from literature were mostly inference based. A few short questions were tricky and required deeper understanding of the text. The crossover long answer questions were a judicious mix of language appreciation and competency. All three sets were moderate, balanced and gave ample scope to the students to write expansively and in depth. Overall, the paper went well and almost all the questions had been discussed in the classroom,” said Meenakshi Sharma and Mitu Majumdar, Educators, Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad.

