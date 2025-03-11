CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: English Core, Elective papers from 10:30 am today

CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12th English Core and English Elective papers today, March 11. The exams will start at 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm. Students must wear school uniforms and carry their school ID cards and admit cards. Private candidates can wear light-coloured clothes and must bring a valid photo ID and the admit card. ...Read More

Candidates can bring a transparent pouch, geometry/pencil box, blue/royal blue ink/ballpoint/gel pen, scale, writing pad, eraser, analogue watch, transparent water bottle, metro card, bus pass and money to the exam hall.

Textual material, paper, calculator, pen drive, log table (which centres will provide), electronic pen, scanner, etc. are not allowed. Exam centres will provide calculators to students with Dyscalculia.

Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands, smartwatches, cameras, wallets, goggles, handbags, pouches, etc. are not allowed. Eatable items—opened or packed (unless the student is diabetic)—are also banned.

Students should read the instructions given on the admit card and follow them. Additional instructions may be given on the top sheet of the answer booklet and question paper.

Once they have written the answers, students should arrange any extra sheets taken in the correct order and tie them to the main booklet before handing it over to the invigilator.

Check live updates on CBSE Class 12 English exam below.