DU UG admission 2025: Important points candidates should know before applying

DU UG admission 2025: Delhi University has launched the official website and released the information bulletin for admission to undergraduate courses for the 2025-26 academic year. Candidates can check the details at admission.uod.ac.in. DU UG admission 2025: Important points candidates should know(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Also read: Delhi University alters criteria for BA, science courses

DU UG admission is a two-part process. First, they have to appear for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2025). They also have to participate in various stages of the varsity's Common Seat Allocation System for Undergraduate programmes (CSAS UG 2025).

Here are some important points candidates should know-

Admissions to all undergraduate programmes at the University of Delhi will be based on the CUET UG 2025, except for the School of Open Learning (SOL), Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) and foreign nationals.

The candidates must have studied and passed the Class 12 examination or its equivalent from a recognized board, university or any foreign country recognized as equivalent to the 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

Also read: Delhi University to hike student fees? Varsity looks to boost revenue: Report

Candidates need to appear for CUET UG in those subjects in which s/he is appearing for or has passed Class 12. If the Class 12 subject is not mentioned in CUET UG, s/he must appear in the language/domain-specific subject that is similar or closely related.

For example, if a candidate has studied Biochemistry in Class 12, s/he must appear for Biology in CUET PG. To establish similarity between the CUET UG paper and subjects taken in Class 12, at least 50 per cent of the syllabus should match.

Allocation and admission will be based only on the basis of a combination of language/s, domain-specific subjects and/or the General Aptitude Test (GAT) of CUET UG 2025 as per the requirements of the programme offered by the university.

Candidates will also have to take part in the Delhi University's Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for undergraduate courses at admisison.uod.ac.in.

There is no minimum age bar for admission to undergraduate courses in Delhi University and its colleges, except for programs where regulatory bodies, such as the Medical Council of India (MCI), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Bar Council of India (BCI), National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), Dental Council of India (DCI), etc. have prescribed the minimum age.

A gap year will not be a bar the admission to undergraduate programs. However, such candidates must also appear for CUET UG 2025 for admission to the academic year 2025-26.

A student is permitted to pursue two regular degree programs simultaneously, either from the University of Delhi or from another university. However, s/he can pursue part-time diplomas/certificate programs offered by the university departments/centres/colleges.

For more details, read the information bulletin here.