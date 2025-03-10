Delhi University to hike student fees? Varsity looks to boost revenue: Report

Delhi University plans to generate over ₹246 crore in revenue from student fees for the fiscal year 2025-26, indicating the likelihood of further fee hikes due to rising operational costs, The Times of India reported, citing official financial estimates. Many students have expressed concerns over the growing financial burden, citing the already high cost of living in Delhi.(File Photo)

The projected revenue surpasses earlier estimates, suggesting that fee increases may be steeper than anticipated. The Delhi varsity continues to cite student fees as a key revenue source, with collections steadily rising over the years due to consistent fee hikes.

Both students and faculty have raised concerns, arguing that the sharp increase in fees could make education less accessible, particularly in a publicly funded institution.

Many students have expressed concerns over the growing financial burden, citing the already high cost of living in Delhi. While the university justifies the hikes as necessary for maintaining and improving facilities, students argue that affordability is becoming a major challenge.

"With such annual fee hikes projected to continue, how will students cope with the growing costs in the city?" one student questioned. Another added, "I took admission in DU because of its affordable fees, but now it's getting costly."

DU has defended the fee hikes, stating that a 10% annual increase is part of its policy to counter inflation.

The TOI quoted DU faculty member Abha Dev Habib as criticising the trend, saying, “The continuous rise in fees is making education more of a luxury than a right, especially for students from lower-income backgrounds. This is an offset of the NEP's implementation. If public-funded institutions like DU start adopting such practices, what will be the difference from private institutes? We have been opposing this shift because DU is a public institution and should not operate like a private enterprise.”

DU’s past revenue collections and projections for 2025-26