Delhi University alters criteria for BA, science courses

The Delhi University will allow students who sign up for Bachelor of Arts (BA) courses to choose two domain subjects and two languages, instead of the mandatory one language-three domain subjects formula currently in force, officials aware of the developments said. Delhi University’s Miranda House college in North Campus. (HT Archive)

DU released its information bulletin for undergraduate admissions for the 2025-26 academic session on Saturday. The admissions will be conducted through the Common University Entrance Test and applications processed via the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

Haneet Gandhi, the dean of admissions, said: “In some undergraduate BA courses, for example, history and psychology, among others, this time, we have added a new criterion. Earlier, students could choose one language and three domain subjects but this time, students can also choose two languages and two subjects.”

“Another change for science courses is that students who had physics, chemistry, and maths (PCM) had to also score a minimum of 30% in the language paper. This time, we have dropped it, as students only must have appeared in the any one language paper from List A for CUET,” she said.

The information bulletin also stated that students who did not study mathematics in Class 12 can now apply for the BCom (Hons) programme for the 2025-26 academic year under the second subject combination category. The university has offered two subject combination systems for many of its undergraduate programmes since 2022, when DU shifted to the CUET-UG for undergraduate admissions, officials said.

For commerce programmes, the first combination requires candidates to choose a language from List A, mathematics or applied mathematics, and any two subjects from List B. The second combination, which remains unchanged, includes one language from List A, accountancy or bookkeeping, and any two subjects from List B, according to the information bulletin.

List A consists of 14 languages and List B contains 22 domain-specific subjects.

According to the information bulletin, DU is offering undergraduate admissions for the 2025-26 academic session across 91 colleges. The university is offering a total of 540 programmes that have been approved by its academic and executive councils, the bulletin said.

Students seeking admission to the School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) must apply separately, university officials said.