CBSE Entrance Exam Guide 2025: Engineering entrance exams that students should consider after class 12th

The Central Board of Secondary Education is conducting the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2025. The examination began on February 15, 2025, and will conclude on April 4, 2025. Planning to take up engineering and technology courses after CBSE Class 12 board exams? Here are some entrance examinations students can consider. (HT file)

This year, over 19 lakh students are appearing for the Class 12 board exams 2025. As the examinations inch closer to conclusions, the next step for the exam-givers is to decide on taking entrance examinations to ensure they get a seat in an university/college of their choice and pursue their preferred course.

Now, how does one decide which entrance examinations will be beneficial for the student?

To help students answer this dilemma, CBSE has shared a document on a list of entrance examinations that can be taken up after Class 12.

In this article, we will look at some important entrance examinations for students considering to take up engineering and technology courses after 12th.

1. JEE Main- Paper 1

For admission in B.E. / B.Tech Courses in NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs, State Engineering Colleges of Participating States and Other Participating Institutions.

Official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. JEE Advanced

For admission in Bachelor’s or Integrated Master’s Dual Degree in Engineering at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)

Official website: jeeadv.ac.in

3. BITSAT (BITS Aptitude Test)

For admission in BE at Pilani, Goa, Hyderabad and Dubai campus.

Official website: bitsadmission.com

4. VITEEE (VIT-Engineering Entrance Exam)

For admission in B.Tech. at VIT Multicampus

Official website: viteee.vit.ac.in

5. SRMJEEE (UG) (SRM-Joint Engineering Entrance Exam)

For admission in B.Tech. Programs at SRM Group of Institutes, Multicampus.

Official website: srmist.edu.in

6. MHT-CET (Maharashtra Technical Common Entrance Test)

For admission in B.E. & B.Tech. in all Government and all affiliated Engineering Colleges in Maharashtra.

Official website: cetcell.mahacet.org

7. KEA-CET (Karnataka Examination Authority Common Entrance Test)

For admission in B.E. & B.Tech. in all in all Government and all affiliated Engineering Colleges in Karnataka.

Official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

8. KIIT-EE (KIIT- Entrance Test)

For admission B. Tech. courses at KIIT Bhubaneshwar.

Official website: kiit.ac.in

9. AP-EAPCET (E Category) (Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture &Pharmacy Common Entrance Test)

For admission in all B. Tech. courses across engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

Official website: sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET

10. WBJEE (West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam)

For admission in all B. Tech. courses across engineering colleges in West Bengal.

Official website: wbjeeb.in

11. TS-EAMCET E (Engineering Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test) Engineering

For admission in BE / B.Tech. across Universities in Telangana.

Official website: eamcet.tsche.ac.in

12. GUJCET (Gujarat Common Entrance Test)

For admission in B.E programs across Engineering Colleges and Universities in Gujarat.

Official website: gujcet.gseb.org

13. CUET (Christ University Entrance Test)

For admission in B.Tech. Programs at Christ University-Bangalore Kengeri Campus.

Official website: christuniversity.in

14.AMU-ET (Aligarh Muslim Univ. Entrance Test)

For admission in B.Tech. and BE Programs at Aligarh Muslim University

Official website: amu.ac.in

15. CG-PET (Pre Engineering Test)

For admission in B.Tech. Dairy Technology Course at Colleges in Chhattisgarh.

Official website: cgkv.ac.in

16: SITEEE (Engineering Entrance Exam)

For admission in B.Tech Programs at Symbiosis Multicampus.

Official website: set-test.org

17. KEAM (Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical Entrance Exam)

For admission in B.Tech. Degree courses affiliated to various Universities in Kerala.

Official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.

Notably, The CBSE Class 12 papers are being held in single shifts, from 10:30 am to 12:30 or 1:30 pm, depending on the length of the paper.

While, there has been no official confirmation about CBSE Class 12th results date, it is expected that the board may declare the results in May, if the past trends are to be taken into consideration.

In 2024, the CBSE Class 12th results were declared on May 13th. Whereas in 2023, the results were released on May 12.

For more related information, visit the official website.