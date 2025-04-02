ICSE, ISC Results 2025 to be released in May, here's when result was declared in last two years

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE, will be releasing the results of ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations in May. When released, students who appeared in the exams will be able to download their results from the official website of the Council at cisce.org. ICSE, ISC Results 2025: Check when Class 10, 12 results were declared in last two years. (HT file image)

Notably, the Council had informed in its official notifications that the results of Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) examinations will be declared in month of May 2025.

Usually, the Class 10 and 12 results are declared on the same day as has been the case in the previous years.

For instance, in 2024, the Council had declared the ICSE and ISC results on May 6. The pass percentage in ICSE was recorded at 99.47 per cent, and 98.19 per cent in ISC.

Girl students had recorded a higher pass percentage in both classes. However, last year, the Council had decided to discontinue announcing names of toppers to avoid "unhealthy competition" among students.

Whereas in 2023, the Council had declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results on May 14. The pass percentage of ICSE students was recorded at 98.94 per cent, and for ISC, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 96.93 per cent. The Council had also released the names of toppers along with the results.

Meanwhile, this year, the Class 10 or ICSE board examinations began from February 18 and concluded on March 27, 2025. Likewise, the Class 12 board examinations began from February 13, and will conclude on April 5, 2025.

ISCE, ISC Results 2025: How to check when released

The steps mentioned below can be followed to check the ICSE, ISC results 2025 when declared:

Visit the official website at cisce.org. On the home page, click on the link to check ICSE or ISC results 2025. Enter the credentials and submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, visit the official website of CISCE.