Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: Check past trends and how to check KSEAB 12th results when out

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has not released Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025. The KSEAB Class 12 results when announced will be available to candidates on the official website of the board. Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: Check past trends, how to check KSEAB 12th result(File photo)

Websites to check

Once the Karnataka Class 12 results are announced, candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in. In addition to the result portal, students are also advised to regularly visit the KSEAB website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Past Trends

In 2024, the Karnataka 2nd PUC result was announced on April 10. A total of 6,98,378 candidates were eligible for the examination out of which 6,81,079 students appeared. 5,52,690 students had passed the examination. The overall pass percentage was 81.15%.

In 2023, the Karnataka Class 12 result was declared on April 21. A total of 7,27,923 students had enrolled for the exam out of which 7,25,821 were eligible, and 7,02,067 took the test. 5,24,209 candidates passed the Class 12 exam. The overall pass percentage was 74.67 per cent.

In 2022, the KSEAB 12th result was released on June 18. A total of 4,22,966 candidates had passed the Karnataka PUC 2nd year exam. The overall pass percentage was 61.88%. Girls pass percentage was 68.72% and boys pass percentage was 55.22%.

How to Check

Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in.

2. Click on Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The PUC 2 or Class 12 board examination commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 20, 2025. It was held in a single shift, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Class 12 examination started with Kannada and Arabic papers and ended with Hindi papers.

The Karnataka PUC 2 answer key was released on March 21, 2025. Model answers for 35 subjects were released by KSEAB on the official website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.