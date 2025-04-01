Bihar Board Class 12 scrutiny, compartment and special exams registration process begins, apply by April 8

Bihar School Examination Board has started the registration process for Bihar Board Class 12 scrutiny, compartment and special exams on April 1, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Class 12 scrutiny, compartment and special exams can find the direct link through the officil website of BSEB at biharboardonline.com. Bihar Board Class 12 scrutiny, compartment, special exams registration begins (Santosh Kumar )

As per the official notice, the scrutiny link is also available at intermediate.bsebscrutiny.com and intermediate compartment, special exam registration link is available at biharboardonline.org.

The last date to apply for Class 12 scrutiny, compartment and special exams is April 8, 2025.

Bihar Board Class 12 scrutiny, compartment, special exams: How to register

To apply for the scrutiny, compartment and special exams candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.com.

2. Click on Class 12 scrutiny, compartment and special exams registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

To apply for scrutiny, candidates will have to pay ₹120/- as application fee for each subject. The compartment and special exams registration fee can be checked on the official notice.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 was announced on March 25, 2025. This year, around 12.92 lakh students were eligible to appear for the Inter examination, out of which 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys. The overall pass percentage is 86.50%. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.