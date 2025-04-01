Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bihar Board Class 12 scrutiny, compartment and special exams registration process begins, apply by April 8

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Apr 01, 2025 03:02 PM IST

Bihar Board Class 12 scrutiny, compartment, special exams registration begins. The last date to apply is April 8, 2025. 

Bihar School Examination Board has started the registration process for Bihar Board Class 12 scrutiny, compartment and special exams on April 1, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Class 12 scrutiny, compartment and special exams can find the direct link through the officil website of BSEB at biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board Class 12 scrutiny, compartment, special exams registration begins (Santosh Kumar )
Bihar Board Class 12 scrutiny, compartment, special exams registration begins (Santosh Kumar )

As per the official notice, the scrutiny link is also available at intermediate.bsebscrutiny.com and intermediate compartment, special exam registration link is available at biharboardonline.org.

The last date to apply for Class 12 scrutiny, compartment and special exams is April 8, 2025.

Bihar Board Class 12 scrutiny, compartment, special exams: How to register

To apply for the scrutiny, compartment and special exams candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.com.

2. Click on Class 12 scrutiny, compartment and special exams registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

To apply for scrutiny, candidates will have to pay 120/- as application fee for each subject. The compartment and special exams registration fee can be checked on the official notice.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 was announced on March 25, 2025. This year, around 12.92 lakh students were eligible to appear for the Inter examination, out of which 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys. The overall pass percentage is 86.50%. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.

Official Notice for special, compartment exams here

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Board Exams 2025 / Bihar Board Class 12 scrutiny, compartment and special exams registration process begins, apply by April 8
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On