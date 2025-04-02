NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 for Class 10, 12 exams out at nios.ac.in, download link here

The National Institute of Open Schooling has released NIOS Hall Ticket 2025. The admit card has been released for Class 10, 12 board examinations. Candidates who will appear for Secondary and Senior Secondary examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in. NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 for Class 10, 12 exams out at nios.ac.in, direct link here

The official website reads, "Hall Ticket for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses for April-May 2025 Public Exams."

The Class 10 and Class 12 examinations or all India exam centres and overseas exam centres will begin on April 9 and will end on May 19, 2025. The examination will be held in single shift- from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. There will be no change in the exam dates.

The Class 10 exam will begin with Bharatiya Darshan paper and Class 12 with Entrepreneurship paper. The exam for Class 10 will end with Psychology and Sanskrit Vyakaran and Class 12 will end with Carnatic Sangeet, Employability Skills and Sanskrit Sahitya papers.

NIOS Hall Ticket 2025: How to download

Candidates who will appear for Class 10, 12 exams can download the hall ticket by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NIOS at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

2. Click on NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NIOS.