NIOS Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2025: April, May exam timetable released at nios.ac.in, check schedule here

The National Institute of Open Schooling has released NIOS Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2025. The timetable has been released for Secondary and Senior Secondary theory examinations to be held in April-May 2025. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in. NIOS Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2025: April, May exam timetable released

The Class 10 and Class 12 examinations or all India exam centres and overseas exam centres will begin on April 9 and will end on May 19, 2025. The examination will be held in single shift- from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. There will be no change in the exam dates.

The Class 10 exam will begin with Bharatiya Darshan paper and Class 12 with Entrepreneurship paper. The exam for Class 10 will end with Psychology and Sanskrit Vyakaran and Class 12 will end with Carnatic Sangeet, Employability Skills and Sanskrit Sahitya papers.

NIOS Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2025: How to download

To download the datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in.

2. Click on examination link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on examination and result.

4. Again a new page will open.

5. The NIOS Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2025 link will be available on the page.

6. Check the dates and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The NIOS hall ticket will be available on sdmis.nios.ac.in. Candidates can download it from the website.

The examination result is likely to be declared 7 weeks after the last date of the examination. No enquiries about the actual date of declaration of the result will be entertained. The result will be made available immediately on the NIOS website.

As per the notice, the mark-sheet-cum-certificate and migration-cum-transfer certificate will be issued to the successful candidates directly through their respective AIs. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NIOS.