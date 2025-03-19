Central Board of Secondary Education conducted CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam 2025 on March 19, 2025. The exam was held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live Updates CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam 2025: What students and teachers said after the paper(Handout)

All the students who have appeared for the Class 12 Economics paper today can check the expert reviews, other students reactions here.

What Teachers said about Class 12 Economics paper

Anupam Agnihotri, PGT Economics at Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad said that the question paper was for 80 marks with internal choices. The paper includes a good mix of competency-based and moderate questions, which assesses the application of knowledge. The paper was average and the questions were mainly CBSE sample paper-based. Direct questions were straightforward and easy to answer. The MCQs and competency-based questions were also of average difficulty, ensuring a balanced assessment. Students finished the paper well in time and were satisfied with the level of the paper. Overall all the sets were easy.

Narsingh Raghav, PGT Commerce, KIIT World School, Gurgaon said that Class 12 Economics paper was simple and well balanced. As per students, the level of difficulty was moderate. Both the sections in the paper were relatively easy. The question paper was a balanced mix of knowledge, analysis and application- based questions.

Oneeka Deep, PGT Economics, VidyaGyan School Bulandshahr found the paper to be moderate to difficult. The Economics question paper was a balanced mix of direct and application-based questions.

Sudeshna Bhattacharya, HOD Economics, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad said that the Economics Class XII exam was of easy-to-moderate level. The MCQs were concept-based in macroeconomics; in the Indian Economy they were from the NCERT itself. In macroeconomics, the (AD-AS) diagram based questions came as option with a descriptive question and the level was easy. Most of the questions were direct only and others were application-based. In Indian Economy a thorough reading of NCERT was required to answer the ques and they were of moderate level. Numerical questions were easy. Case studies as well as subjective questions were easy. Only 2-3 MCQs were tricky.

Jay Girotra; Educator, Shiv Nadar School, Noida said, "The Economics paper was well-balanced and of moderate difficulty, enabling students to apply both their conceptual understanding and analytical skills."

Anthony Fernandes, Founder of Shaalaa.com said that the 2025 Economics exam displayed a balanced approach, maintaining consistency in structure with last year’s paper but incorporating a noticeable shift towards application-based and analytical questions. Compared to 2024, the exam included a greater number of case studies, requiring students to apply theoretical concepts to real-world economic scenarios. While the multiple-choice section retained its weightage, long-answer questions demanded deeper understanding and synthesis of economic principles.

What students said about Class 12 Economics paper

Shivani, a Class XII student from VidyaGyan, shared that the paper was well-structured and not lengthy, giving her ample time to attempt all questions without feeling rushed. She found the question distribution fair and aligned with the syllabus.

Prachi, another student from VidyaGyan, mentioned that the numerical questions were direct and manageable. She appreciated that the paper tested conceptual understanding rather than tricky calculations, making it easier for students who had practiced consistently.

Shreya Gambhir, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad said that the Economics Class XII paper was average above. It had some questions that our teachers had already included in pre-board papers, so we knew how to answer those. Further, the paper was a little bit lengthy for me, but I managed to complete in time. The difficulty level was average to be honest, not too difficult but not easy either. The case studies had one question from passage; the rest 2 questions were from the book only.

Soumya Dubey, Class 12 student of Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad found the paper to be overall easy. The questions were mostly direct and numericals were easy. MCQs required a bit of application but they were good too. Case studies were also direct and regular.

Gursimran, Class 12 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 31 Chandigarh shared, "The paper was balanced, with a mix of direct and application-based questions. The macroeconomics section was easier than expected. Previous year questions helped me today.”

Shruti Sharma, Class 12 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 31 Chandigarh said, "I found the numerical questions straightforward, but some theoretical questions were. The time was just enough to complete everything. Microeconomics was saviour today. "

Class 12 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 31 Chandigarh, Vanshika Salaria added. "The questions were mostly from NCERT, but a few were out of syllabus for e. I think my performance was decent, I did the paper on time. "

Harpreet of Chandigarh shared, "It was a good paper overall. The assertion-reasoning questions were going, and the rest of the paper was manageable, le too ." A Class 12 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 31 Chandigarh, Kabir Pratap Singh, said "The paper was lengthy, and writing detailed answers took time. However, it was better that he in the previous paper, and those who practised well should do fine."

Rushil Mishra, a Class 12 student from Shiv Nadar School, Noida said, "I was happy with the paper. It was easier than expected, and I did not anticipate finishing so well in advance." Ayatee Roy, Class 12 student from Shiv Nadar School, Noida said, "The Indian economy section was a bit lengthy but easy to attempt. All the MCQs were straightforward to solve."