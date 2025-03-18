CBSE Class 10 IT, AI, Computer exam analysis 2025: Optimistic about good scores, say students and teachers

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, conducted the Class 10 examinations for Computer Applications, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. The exams were conducted for two hours from 10:30 AM and 12:30 PM. CBSE Class 10 IT, AI, Computer exam analysis 2025: Most students said they are optimistic about scoring well in the exam. (HT file)

As per most students and teachers, the papers were easy and manageable.

Shivansh, TGT AI at Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Shaheed Path, Lucknow, for instance, said that CBSE Class 10 Artificial Intelligence (AI) exam was well-balanced and student-friendly.

Also read: ICSE Physics 2025 paper analysis: Here's what students said after examinations

“Many questions were directly from the CBSE sample paper and the AI handbook, making it easier for students who practiced them. Those who studied last year’s questions found the paper manageable. The question pattern closely followed the syllabus, ensuring no surprises. Practical and application-based questions were straightforward. Overall, students found the paper easy, and many expect high scores,” he said.

Reetu Pandey, IT Head at Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Shaheed Path, Lucknow said that the Information Technology exam was well-balanced with simple and direct questions.

Also read: CBSE 10th Maths analysis 2025: From concept-based questions to time-management issues, what students & experts said

“The recent shift from OpenOffice to LibreOffice was reflected effectively in the paper, maintaining a balanced approach. Students who practiced diligently found the paper easy to navigate,” Pandey said.

“The question pattern closely adhered to the syllabus, ensuring no unexpected challenges. While a few MCQs from the Employability Skills section were slightly tricky, the subject-specific questions were straightforward and manageable. Practical and application-based questions were clear and direct. Overall, students found the exam easy and are optimistic about scoring well," she added.

Vizul Choudhary, HOD at Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad, said he received positive feedback from students. Choudhury said, “Many students found the paper to be easy and were able to complete it before the allotted 2-hour duration. Students expressed satisfaction, noting that most questions were framed in simple language, making them easy to comprehend.”

Also read: CBSE Class 12 Physics paper analysis: What teachers think about the exam held today

“Overall, the feedback indicates that the CBSE Class 10 IT exam was well-received, with many students finding it manageable and completing it ahead of time,” Choudhary added.

Samprity Khurana, subject matter expert, Seth M.R. Jaipuria Schools, Corporate Office – Delhi, said that the CBSE Board Paper 2025 for Information Technology - Set 4 has been thoughtfully designed to provide a comprehensive and skill-oriented assessment, ensuring students are evaluated on their conceptual clarity, practical application, analytical thinking, and problem-solving abilities.

She said, “The paper aligns with the latest CBSE curriculum and assessment guidelines, and focuses on preparing students for the digital era by integrating real-world applications into the learning process. It is divided into two sections: Part A (Employability Skills), which enhances essential communication, self-management, ICT, entrepreneurial, and environmental awareness skills, and Part B (Subject-Specific Skills), covering digital tools, database management, and workplace safety—key competencies for future academic and career prospects.”

She further said that the paper strikes a balance between accessibility and challenge, allowing students to showcase their understanding, adaptability, and problem-solving skills effectively.

It emphasizes hands-on learning over rote memorization, encouraging students to apply their knowledge in practical scenarios. “This structured approach reflects CBSE’s commitment to enhancing digital literacy and industry-relevant competencies, empowering students with the technical proficiency and critical thinking skills required for success in higher education,” she added.