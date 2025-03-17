ICSE Physics 2025 paper analysis: Here's what students said after examinations

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE conducted the ICSE Physics - Science Paper 1 Exam 2025 on Monday, March 17, 2025. The examination was conducted for two hours, from 11 am to 1 pm. ICSE physics 2025 paper analysis: Check what students said about the Physics - Science Paper 1 examination conducted on March 17, 2025. (HT file image/Santosh Kumar)

Interestingly, most students had a positive feedback about the Physics paper.

For instance, students of St Xavier's High School, Sector 71 , Mohali found the paper to be well-structured, and felt it maintained a balanced mix of theory, numerical, and application-based questions.

A student named Agamveer from the school said, “The overall difficulty level of the paper was similar to previous years. I found some questions very easy, but there were some questions that were slightly critical in nature."

Another student named Ananya from Mohali shared, “The overall paper was as per expectations, and I could complete the paper on time. I had studied for more than 4 hours before this exam and was focused on numerical, which undoubtedly helped me in the exam."

Likewise, Mohit, another student, stated, “Most of the questions were from the syllabus, but a few required deeper thinking. They were not straightforward, but for an average student like me, the paper was doable, and I finished it on time."

Also Harjot from Mohali stated that he was “very happy” when he saw the questions. He said, “I found them easy, the standard of the paper was the same as the previous year. I had studied well, and expecting to score decently.”

Notably, the examination was conducted for a maximum of 80 marks. Students were allowed to use only Black or Blue ink to write their answers.

Needless to say, use of electronic devices, calculators, and other gadgets was strictly prohibited.

Moreover, students were also given 15-minutes to go through the questions.

Meanwhile, the ICSE Class 10 students will be next appearing for Art Paper 4 (Applied Art). The annual examinations began on February 18 and will conclude on March 27, 2025.

(With inputs from Arya Kumari)