CBSE Hindi Exam 2025: Board to conduct special exam for students who do not appear on March 15 due to Holi

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) made an important announcement for students appearing for board exams. CBSE acknowledged that the festival of Holi would be celebrated on March 14, 2025, in many parts of the country and in some regions, the festival would be celebrated on March 15, 2025. (HT Photo)

Accordingly, in view of the constraints that some students may face in appearing for the board exams, the board decided that a special exam would be held for those students who find it difficult to appear for the exam on March 15, 2025.

“ It has, further, been decided that such students would be given an opportunity to appear along with those students for whom a special examination is conducted as per the policy of the Board, whereby a special examination is conducted for students participating in National or International Level sports events,” mentioned the official notice.

As part of the schedule, the CBSE examination for Hindi Core (302)/Hindi Elective for Class 12 is scheduled to be conducted on March 15, 2025.

