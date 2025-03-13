India's top institutes for Computer Science as per QS Subject rankings 2025

Computer Science is one of the most sought-after courses in engineering, especially at the undergraduate level. The recently announced QS World University Rankings by Subjects 2025 for the ‘computer science & information systems’ domain covered 800 universities worldwide. While the top three universities are all based in the US, Singapore, many Indian institutes made it to the final list. India's top institutes for Computer Science as per QS Subject rankings(Unsplash/for representation)

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) is the top institute in India in CS and information systems. With an overall score of 72.5, IIT Delhi is also the world's 64th best institute for the subject as per the QS rankings.

The second place goes to Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB), which ranks 76th globally with a score of 71.4.

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) is third in India and 107th globally. The institute's overall score for the subject is 67.4.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP), Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) and Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) rank fourth in India and 110th globally for the subject (overall score 67.3) as per the QS rankings. Notably, VIT is the only private institute from India that ranks in the top 200 of the QS Subject Rankings for CS and information systems.

Here is the list of top institutes in India for Computer Science and Information Systems as per QS World University Rankings 2025 by Subject:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi (Global rank: 64)

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) (Global rank: 76)

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) (Global rank: 107)

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK), Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP), Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, India (Global rank: 110)

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR) (Global rank: 201-250 band)

Anna University, Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG), University of Delhi, (Global rank: 251-300 band)

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani, Chandigarh University (Global rank: 301-350 band)

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) (Global rank: 351-400 band)

Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology (Global rank: 401-450 band)

Amity University, Jadavpur University, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) (Global rank: 451-500 band)

Here is the full list.