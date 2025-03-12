QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025: Harvard tops in 4 areas of study, here's how Oxford, MIT performed

Harvard University, renowned for its academic excellence, has bagged the top spot in as many as four areas of study in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 released on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Harvard University has grabbed the top spot in four out of total five areas of study. Check the rankings here. (Getty Images)

As per the official website, the 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject features 55 individual subjects across five broad subject areas. Besides, a total of 171 institutions have been included this year.

The five areas of study and the top 5 universities are given below:

1. Arts & Humanities

Subjects included: Linguistics, Music, Theology, Divinity and Religious Studies, Archaeology, Architecture and Built Environment, Art and Design, Classics and Ancient History, English Language and Literature, History, Art History, Modern Languages, Performing Arts, and Philosophy.

Top five universities: Harvard University (Rank 1), University of Oxford (Rank 2), University of Cambridge (Rank 3), Stanford University (Rank 4), and University of California, Berkeley (UCB) (Rank 5).

2. Engineering and Technology

Subjects included: Engineering - Chemical, Engineering - Civil and Structural, Computer Science and Information Systems, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Engineering - Electrical and Electronic, Engineering - Petroleum, Engineering - Mechanical, and Engineering - Mineral and Mining.

Top 5 universities: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Rank 1), University of Oxford (Rank 2), Stanford University (Rank 3), University of Cambridge (Rank 4), and ETH Zurich (Rank 5).

3. Life Sciences & Medicine

Subjects included: Agriculture and Forestry, Anatomy and Physiology, Biological Sciences, Dentistry, Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy and Pharmacology, Psychology, and Veterinary Science.

Top five universities: Harvard University (Rank 1), University of Oxford (Rank 2), Johns Hopkins University (Rank 3), Stanford University (Rank 4), and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) (Rank 5).

4. Natural Sciences

Subjects included: Chemistry, Earth and Marine Sciences, Environmental Sciences, Geography, Geology, Geophysics, Materials Sciences, Mathematics, and Physics and Astronomy.

Top five universities: Harvard University (Rank 1), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) (Rank 2), University of Oxford (Rank 3), University of Cambridge (Rank 4), and Stanford University (Rank 5).

5. Social Sciences & Management

Subjects included: Accounting and Finance, Anthropology, Business and Management Studies, Communication and Media Studies, Development Studies, Economics and Econometrics, Education and Training, Hospitality and Leisure Management, Law and Legal Studies, Library and Information Management, Marketing, Politics, Social Policy and Administration, Sociology, Sports-Related Subjects, and Statistics and Operational Research.

Top five universities: Harvard University (Rank 1), University of Oxford (Rank 2), Stanford University (Rank 3), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) (Rank 4), and University of Cambridge (Rank 5).

To check the full list, click here.