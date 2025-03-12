QS Subject Rankings 2025 for Data Science, AI: 5 institutes in top 10 are from the US, check full list here

Five of the top ten institutes in the world for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence are from the United States, as per the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025. QS Subject Rankings 2025 for Data Science, AI: 5 top 10 institutes are from US(Unsplash/for representation)

This year, the QS included 100 universities for data science & artificial intelligence ranking.

Although there is no change at the very top of this year’s ranking compared to last year, Nanyang Technological University has overtaken the National University of Singapore to be the best university in Asia in this domain.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States, sits on top with an overall score of 98, followed by Carnegie Mellon University, US (overall score: 95.5). University of Oxford, United Kingdom, which has been awarded an overall score of 92.7, completes the top three of QS Subject rankings 2025 for Data Science and AI.

At the fourth place is another US varsity – University of California, Berkeley (UCB). With an overall score of 92.6, it is just 0.1 point behind Oxford.

Representing Asia at the top 10 are two Singapore universities – Nanyang Technological University (NTU) (rank 5, overall score 92) and National University of Singapore (NUS) (rank 7, overall score 90.1). Harvard University is at the sixth rank with its 91.8 overall score.

Switzerland's Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule (ETH) Zürich is eighth. The institute's overall score in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 is 89.6. Yale University, US, is in ninth place (score: 85.4).

Canada's University of Toronto completes the top 10 with a score of 85.3.

QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025: Top 10 institutes for Data Science and AI

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cambridge, United States Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, United States University of Oxford, Oxford, United Kingdom University of California, Berkeley (UCB), United States Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) Harvard University, Cambridge, United States National University of Singapore (NUS) ETH Zurich, Switzerland Yale University, New Haven, United States University of Toronto, Canada

