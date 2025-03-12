QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025: 79 Indian varsities secure spot, details inside

QS released the World University Rankings 2025 for 55 subjects on its official website. The rankings are based on 5 indicators, which include Academic reputation, Employer reputation, Research citations per paper, H-index, and International research network (by broad faculty area). A total of 24 universities from India have secured positions in the QS World University Rankings 2025 under the Engineering and Technology category.(HT file)

From India, 79 universities have been listed in the QS World University Rankings by subject for the year 2025.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject are sorted into five broad subject areas:

Arts and Humanities

Engineering and technology

Life sciences and medicine

Natural sciences

Social sciences and management

Under the Arts and Humanities category, a total of 10 universities represent India with University of Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) securing their positions under 200 ranklist.

A total of 24 universities from India have secured positions in the QS World University Rankings 2025 under the Engineering and Technology category. Among them 5 varieties are listed in the below 100 ranklist, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (Rank 26), Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (Rank 28), Indian Institute of Technology Madras (Rank 53), Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (Rank 60), Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (Rank 72) and Indian Institute of Science (Rank 84).

For the Life sciences and medicine category, a total of 6 universities from India are being listed in the rankings. All India Institute of Medical Sciences topped the list with a rank of 226.

The natural sciences category has 19 universities from India, among which the Indian Institute of Science topped the list with a rank of 109. Similarly, under the Social Sciences & Management category, a total of 20 universities from India secured ranks in the list. Among them, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, with a rank of 75, has topped the list.

