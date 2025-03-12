IIT Bombay vs IIT Kanpur: How India’s two premier Engineering institutes did in placements in last 3 years- a comparison
Ranked third and fourth respectively in NIRF 2024, IITB and IITK have maintained impressive placement records over the years.
Two of India's most prestigious institutes, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur are dream destinations of higher studies for many students, especially in the Engineering domain.
Ranked 3rd and 4th respectively in the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, both institutes have maintained impressive placement records for their four-year undergraduate programmes over the years.
Although placement records may not be the most important factor in determining an institute's overall reputation, it definitely plays an important role for prospective students.
Here is an analysis of the two institutes' placements using the data submitted by them for NIRF 2024.
IIT Bombay UG placements
In the 2020-21 academic year, 663 students graduated from IIT Bombay in the minimum duration. Of them, 500 were placed, and 163 went for higher studies. The median salary was ₹13,92,000.
In 2021-22, a total of 674 students graduated from the institute and 591 were placed. The median salary was ₹18,80,000. The number of students who opted for higher studies that year was 83.
The next year (2022-23), 798 students completed their graduation degree in the minimum time and 644 got placed. One hundred and fifty-four of them went for higher studies. The median salary that year was ₹19,63,000.
|Academic year
|No. of students graduating in minimum stipulated time
|No. of students placed
|Median salary of placed graduates per annum(Amount in Rs.)
|No. of students selected for Higher Studies
|2020-21
|663
|500
|1392000
|163
|2021-22
|674
|591
|1880000
|83
|2022-23
|798
|644
|1963000
|154
IIT Kanpur UG placements
Talking about IIT Kanpur, in the year 2020-21, as many as 773 students graduated from the institute, and 437 were placed. The median salary was ₹19,15,000. A total of 299 went for higher studies.
The next year (2021-22), 790 students completed the undergraduate degree in the minimum time, 621 were placed and 165 went for higher studies. The median salary was ₹22,07,000.
In 2022-23, the number of students who graduated from the institute was 985. The number of students who were placed was 688. The median salary was ₹23,00,000. As many as 239 went for higher studies.
|Academic year
|No. of students graduating in minimum stipulated time
|No. of students placed
|Median salary of placed graduates per annum(Amount in Rs.)
|No. of students selected for Higher Studies
|2020-21
|773
|437
|1915000
|299
|2021-22
|790
|621
|2207000
|165
|2022-23
|985
|688
|2300000
|239
Both institutes have maintained an upward track in placements and salaries in the last three academic years. The number of students intake also went up for undergraduate courses.
