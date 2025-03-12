Menu Explore
IIT Bombay vs IIT Kanpur: How India’s two premier Engineering institutes did in placements in last 3 years- a comparison

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 12, 2025 04:57 PM IST

Ranked third and fourth respectively in NIRF 2024, IITB and IITK have maintained impressive placement records over the years.

Two of India's most prestigious institutes, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur are dream destinations of higher studies for many students, especially in the Engineering domain.

IIT Bombay vs IIT Kanpur: Placement analysis of India's two premier institutes
IIT Bombay vs IIT Kanpur: Placement analysis of India's two premier institutes

Also read: NIT Trichy: A look at placement records of only non-IIT in the top 10 of the Engineering category in NIRF rankings

Ranked 3rd and 4th respectively in the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, both institutes have maintained impressive placement records for their four-year undergraduate programmes over the years.

Although placement records may not be the most important factor in determining an institute's overall reputation, it definitely plays an important role for prospective students.

Here is an analysis of the two institutes' placements using the data submitted by them for NIRF 2024.

Also read: IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Kozhikode: A look at placement records of India's top 3 business schools

IIT Bombay UG placements

In the 2020-21 academic year, 663 students graduated from IIT Bombay in the minimum duration. Of them, 500 were placed, and 163 went for higher studies. The median salary was 13,92,000.

In 2021-22, a total of 674 students graduated from the institute and 591 were placed. The median salary was 18,80,000. The number of students who opted for higher studies that year was 83.

The next year (2022-23), 798 students completed their graduation degree in the minimum time and 644 got placed. One hundred and fifty-four of them went for higher studies. The median salary that year was 19,63,000.

Academic yearNo. of students graduating in minimum stipulated timeNo. of students placedMedian salary of placed graduates per annum(Amount in Rs.)No. of students selected for Higher Studies
2020-216635001392000163
2021-22674591188000083
2022-237986441963000154

IIT Kanpur UG placements

Talking about IIT Kanpur, in the year 2020-21, as many as 773 students graduated from the institute, and 437 were placed. The median salary was 19,15,000. A total of 299 went for higher studies.

Also read: Placement or higher studies? What IISc graduates prefer- A look at last 3 years' data

The next year (2021-22), 790 students completed the undergraduate degree in the minimum time, 621 were placed and 165 went for higher studies. The median salary was 22,07,000.

In 2022-23, the number of students who graduated from the institute was 985. The number of students who were placed was 688. The median salary was 23,00,000. As many as 239 went for higher studies.

Academic yearNo. of students graduating in minimum stipulated timeNo. of students placedMedian salary of placed graduates per annum(Amount in Rs.)No. of students selected for Higher Studies
2020-217734371915000299
2021-227906212207000165
2022-239856882300000239

Both institutes have maintained an upward track in placements and salaries in the last three academic years. The number of students intake also went up for undergraduate courses.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
