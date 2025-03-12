IIT Bombay vs IIT Kanpur: How India’s two premier Engineering institutes did in placements in last 3 years- a comparison

Two of India's most prestigious institutes, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur are dream destinations of higher studies for many students, especially in the Engineering domain. IIT Bombay vs IIT Kanpur: Placement analysis of India's two premier institutes

Ranked 3rd and 4th respectively in the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, both institutes have maintained impressive placement records for their four-year undergraduate programmes over the years.

Although placement records may not be the most important factor in determining an institute's overall reputation, it definitely plays an important role for prospective students.

Here is an analysis of the two institutes' placements using the data submitted by them for NIRF 2024.

IIT Bombay UG placements

In the 2020-21 academic year, 663 students graduated from IIT Bombay in the minimum duration. Of them, 500 were placed, and 163 went for higher studies. The median salary was ₹13,92,000.

In 2021-22, a total of 674 students graduated from the institute and 591 were placed. The median salary was ₹18,80,000. The number of students who opted for higher studies that year was 83.

The next year (2022-23), 798 students completed their graduation degree in the minimum time and 644 got placed. One hundred and fifty-four of them went for higher studies. The median salary that year was ₹19,63,000.

Academic year No. of students graduating in minimum stipulated time No. of students placed Median salary of placed graduates per annum(Amount in Rs.) No. of students selected for Higher Studies 2020-21 663 500 1392000 163 2021-22 674 591 1880000 83 2022-23 798 644 1963000 154 Prev Next

IIT Kanpur UG placements

Talking about IIT Kanpur, in the year 2020-21, as many as 773 students graduated from the institute, and 437 were placed. The median salary was ₹19,15,000. A total of 299 went for higher studies.

The next year (2021-22), 790 students completed the undergraduate degree in the minimum time, 621 were placed and 165 went for higher studies. The median salary was ₹22,07,000.

In 2022-23, the number of students who graduated from the institute was 985. The number of students who were placed was 688. The median salary was ₹23,00,000. As many as 239 went for higher studies.

Academic year No. of students graduating in minimum stipulated time No. of students placed Median salary of placed graduates per annum(Amount in Rs.) No. of students selected for Higher Studies 2020-21 773 437 1915000 299 2021-22 790 621 2207000 165 2022-23 985 688 2300000 239 Prev Next

Both institutes have maintained an upward track in placements and salaries in the last three academic years. The number of students intake also went up for undergraduate courses.