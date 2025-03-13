NEET 2025: Important tips to help you ace the exam with a high score

With over 20 lakh aspirants appearing for NEET every year, securing a high score requires preparation and a strategic last-minute approach. As NEET 2025 approaches, I want to share some data-backed insights and practical tips to help you maximise your performance in these final days. Having worked closely with students over the years, I understand your pressure. But trust me, with the right mindset and strategy, you can turn these final days into your stepping stone to success. With 20 lakh candidates for NEET, strategic last-minute preparation is crucial.(HT File)

1. Revise Smartly, Not Blindly

At this stage, 90% of your focus should be on revision rather than learning new topics. The NEET exam pattern has remained consistent, with 80–85% of questions coming directly from NCERT textbooks. Prioritise NCERT concepts, diagrams, and formulas, especially in Biology and Chemistry.

2. Practice Under Real Exam Conditions

Research shows that students who take at least 10 full-length mock tests before the exam improve their scores by 15-20%. Simulate the actual test environment by:

Attempting papers within the 200-minute timeframe

Analysing mistakes to avoid repeating them

Identifying topics where you frequently lose marks

Practising the elimination method in MCQs for faster decision-making

3. Master Time Management

The NEET 2025 exam has 200 questions, out of which you must attempt 180, with

Biology contributes 50% of the weightage. A smart time distribution strategy is:

• Biology (90 Questions) – 50 Minutes

• Chemistry (50 Questions) – 40 Minutes

• Physics (50 Questions) – 50 Minutes

• Review and Re-check – 60 Minutes

Start with your strongest subject to build confidence and save time. Skip difficult questions initially and return to them later to avoid getting stuck.

4. Prioritise High-Weightage Topics

Some topics consistently carry more weight in NEET. Based on past trends:

• Biology (360 Marks): Genetics & Evolution (12-15 Qs), Human Physiology (10-12

Qs), Ecology (8-10 Qs)

• Chemistry (180 Marks): Organic Chemistry (12-14 Qs), Chemical Bonding (5-6

Qs), Coordination Compounds (4-5 Qs)

• Physics (180 Marks): Mechanics (10-12 Qs), Modern Physics (6-8 Qs),

Electrodynamics (5-7 Qs)

By focusing on these key areas, you can increase accuracy and efficiency during the exam.

5. Stay Calm and Maintain a Positive Mindset

Data from past NEET toppers suggests that those who maintain mental composure perform better than those who panic. Avoid unnecessary discussions about syllabus completion and focus on:

• Meditation and Deep Breathing to stay stress-free

• Positive Affirmations like “I am well-prepared and confident”

• Avoiding Negative Comparisons with other aspirants

6. Get Enough Sleep and Eat Right

A well-rested brain retains 30% more information, so aim for at least 6-7 hours of sleep before the exam. Eat light, nutritious meals with brain-boosting nuts, bananas, and dark chocolate. Stay hydrated, but avoid excessive caffeine, which can increase anxiety.

Final Thoughts

In these last few days, trust your preparation and stay focused. Over the years, I have seen students transform their scores by simply believing in themselves and following a structured, last-minute approach. NEET is not just about knowledge but strategy, confidence, and execution.

(Author Vinay Singh is Executive Director and CEO, Thomson Digital and Q&I)