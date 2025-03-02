NEET UG 2025: NTA issues important notice about registration process, details here

NEET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important advisory about the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate or NEET UG 2025 at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG 2025: NTA issues important notice about registration process (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The registration process for NEET 2025 started on February 7 and will end on March 7 at 11:50 pm, but the agency does not want candidates to wait till the last minute to submit their forms.

“Candidates are advised to complete the process at the earliest to avoid any last-minute difficulties. Candidates are requested to ensure timely submission of their application to avoid last minute rush,” NTA said.

The agency has advised candidates to regularly visit NTA websites nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding NEET UG 2025.

For any clarification, they can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000, 011-69227700 or email at neetug2025@nta.ac.in.

NEET 2025 will be conducted on May 4, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The tentative date for the result announcement is June 14.

The application fee for NEET UG is ₹1,700 for general, ₹1,600 for OBC-NCL and general-EWS, and ₹1,000 for SC, ST, PwBD and Third Gender category candidates.

For those who will appear for the test outside India, the NEET UG 2025 application fee is ₹9,500.

After the application window closes, NTA will allow candidates to correct their forms between March 9 and 11.

Exam city intimation slips will be released by April 26, and admit cards will be released by May 1.

NEET UG is the national-level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses. In addition to MBBS, the exam is also used for admission to undergraduate-level dental, Ayurveda, veterinary, nursing and life sciences courses.

It is one of the biggest exams in India in terms of the number of participants. Last year, over 23 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.