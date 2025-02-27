Can NIOS students apply for NEET UG 2025? Check what NMC said in clarification

The National Medical Commission, NMC, has issued a clarification on whether National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) students are eligible to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate 2025. The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a clarification on whether National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) students can appear for NEET UG 2025. Check the notice here. (HT Photo)

Replying to an RTI application dated February 11, 2025, the NMC said, “It has come to the notice that a confusion has been created stating that National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued NEET-UG Bulletin 2025, which is not as per NMC Regulations. In this regard, it is to clarified that the reply has been furnished to the applicant who seeks reply in regard to studying through National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)/ State Open Schools or Private candidate.”

As such, the NMC stated studying through NIOS is allowed for appearing for NEET UG as per GMER-23 regulations. It further stated, “Students are permitted to study an additional subject from NIOS with the condition that the study needs to be carried out from any authorized institutions.”

Worth mentioning here, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had commenced the online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2025) at neet.nta.nic.in from February 7. Candidates can apply for the exam up to March 7, 2025.

The entrance exam will be conducted offline on May 4, using OMR sheets, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

