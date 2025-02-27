JEE Main 2025 session 2 correction window: Make changes in application forms at jeemain.nta.nic.in, last date tomorrow

National Testing Agency, NTA, has opened the window to make corrections in online application forms of JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Candidates who applied for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2 and wish to make changes in their forms can do so on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2025 session 2 correction window: Candidates can now make changes in application forms at jeemain.nta.nic.in, The window closes tomorrow, February 28, 2025.

Candidates must note that the deadline to make corrections is February 28, 11:50 pm.

Notably, as per the NTA, existing candidates, meaning those who registered during the registration period for session 1 and have also applied for session 2, can change course (paper), medium of question paper, state code of eligibility, exam cities (as per available options), educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12), gender, category.

Also read: BSEB ‘Super 50’ applications open for IIT JEE, NEET free coaching; check eligibility, features and more

According to the agency, corrections in these fields will be applicable only after the additional fee, if any.

Likewise, new candidates can change education qualification details, gender, category, sub-category, signature, paper, state code of eligibility, and date of birth.

Also read: JEE Main 2025 paper 2 results declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here

They can also change any one of the following -

Candidate's name Mother's name Father's name

Candidates are not allowed to change the following:

Mobile number Email address (permanent and present) Emergency contact details Photograph

Meanwhile, based on their permanent and present address, candidates can change the exam city and medium of the examination.

It may be mentioned here that the NTA had earlier issued a notification wherein it stated that many representations were received from candidates to allow them to edit their particulars in the online application forms.

Also read: GATE 2025 provisional answer key released at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, direct link here

“In view of the above and the interest of the students, it has been decided to provide an opportunity for the candidates to modify their particulars in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main)-2025,” the agency said.

Candidates should remember since this is a one-time facility, they should take utmost care in making the changes as no further opportunity will be extended by the NTA in this regard.