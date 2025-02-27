GATE 2025 provisional answer key released at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, direct link here

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the GATE 2025 provisional answer key on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can check and download the answer key from the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. GATE 2025 answer key live GATE 2025 provisional answer key is out at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Find the direct link here.

Along with the answer key, IIT Roorkee has released the questions asked in the exam and recorded responses of candidates.

Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key can do so on the official website till March 1, 2025.

Subject experts will review the objections and if found valid, the final answer key will be revised accordingly.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) on February 1, 2, 15, 16

The test papers consisted of three types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT).

Notably, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination that tests candidates' comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts/ Humanities. The exam was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

IIT GATE 2025 answer key: Here's how to download

Candidates can download the GATE 2025 answer key by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. On the home page, click on the GATE 2025 answer key download link. Key in your credentials to log in and submit. The GATE 2025 answer key will be displayed on the screen. Check the answer key and download it. Keep a printout of the same for future reference. .

