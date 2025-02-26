GATE 2025 Answer Key News Live: Where, how to check provisional key when out

GATE 2025 Answer Key News Live: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will release provisional answer key of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2025 on the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in. The exam was held on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, and the provisional answer keys, question papers and candidates' responses are expected to be released next....Read More

“Answer keys for various GATE 2025 test papers will be displayed in GATE 2025 website. Candidates may submit their contests on the answer keys provided for a very limited time period against a payment,” IIT Roorkee said in the GATE 2025 information bulletin.

However, there is no official confirmation about the exact date when the GATE 2025 answer key will be released.

GATE 2025 answer key: How to download the provisional key when released

Go to the GATE 2025 official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Click on the GATE 2025 answer key download link. Enter the requested details and submit. The answer key will be displayed on the screen. Check and download the answer key.

GATE 2025 was held for 30 test papers and a candidate was allowed to appear for one or two of them.

There were three types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT).