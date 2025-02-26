GATE 2025 Answer Key News Live: Where, how to check provisional key when out
GATE 2025 Answer Key News Live: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will release provisional answer key of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2025 on the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in. The exam was held on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, and the provisional answer keys, question papers and candidates' responses are expected to be released next....Read More
“Answer keys for various GATE 2025 test papers will be displayed in GATE 2025 website. Candidates may submit their contests on the answer keys provided for a very limited time period against a payment,” IIT Roorkee said in the GATE 2025 information bulletin.
However, there is no official confirmation about the exact date when the GATE 2025 answer key will be released.
GATE 2025 answer key: How to download the provisional key when released
- Go to the GATE 2025 official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
- Click on the GATE 2025 answer key download link.
- Enter the requested details and submit.
- The answer key will be displayed on the screen. Check and download the answer key.
GATE 2025 was held for 30 test papers and a candidate was allowed to appear for one or two of them.
There were three types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT).
About the exam
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination that tests a candidate's understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts/ Humanities.
GATE is held in computer-based test (CBT) mode.
When is the result expected
As per the information bulletin, the GATE 2025 result is expected to be declared on March 19, 2025. Individual scorecards are expected on March 28.
What IIT Roorkee said about answer key, objection window
In the GATE 2025 information bulletin, IIT Roorkee said answer keys for various test papers will be displayed on the website and candidates will be allowed to submit their contests (objections) on the answer keys against a payment. The institute did not mention the answer key release date in the information bulletin.
Where to check GATE 2025 answer key when released
When released, candidates can check the GATE 2025 answer key on the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.