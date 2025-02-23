JEE Main 2025 paper 2 results declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here

National Testing Agency, NTA, has declared the JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 Paper 2 results on Sunday, February 23, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1, paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) can check and download their results at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2025 paper 2 results have been declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The direct link to check is given here.

To check the results, candidates need to enter their Application Number and Password followed by security captcha.

Notably, the JEE (Main) 2025 Paper 2 (B. Arch & B. Planning) Examination was conducted on 30 January 2025 in one shift in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

Candidate Patne Neel Sandesh of Maharashtra scored NTA 100 in Paper 2A (B. Arch), and Sunidhi Singh of Madhya Pradesh scored NTA 100 in Paper 2B (B. Planning).

Meanwhile, the NTA already declared the JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 results on February 11, 2025. A total of 14 candidates have secured 100 NTA score in JEE Mains 2025 session 1, of which five are from Rajasthan.

NTA had conducted the JEE Main session 1 paper 1 (BE/BTech) exam on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. The paper 1 test was held in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

JEE Mains 2025 Paper 2 Results: Here's how to download

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in On the home page, click on the link to check the JEE Mains 2025 Paper 2 Results. Login to your account by entering Application Number, Password and Security Captcha, and submit. Your JEE Mains 2025 Paper 2 Results will be displayed on the screen. Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the offical website of NTA JEE Mains 2025.