JEE Mains 2025 vs 2024 results show a substantial drop in number of NTA 100 scorers, here's a comparative analysis

The results of the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Mains 2025 Session 1 released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 11, 2025 has shown some significant changes as compared to the 2024 results. From a substantial drop in the number of NTA 100 scorers to a rise in the number of candidates who's marks have not been declared, there has been a stark change in the results within just one year. JEE Mains 2025 results: There has been a stark change in the session 1 results as compared to last year. Check the detailed analysis. (Representative image/HT file)

Lets take a look at a comparative analysis of 2025 2024 results:

Number of NTA 100 scorers down

In 2024, the Session 1 results were declared on February 12, wherein as many as 23 candidates had scored NTA 100. However, when we compare the same results in 2025, the number of NTA 100 scores has drastically come down to 14.

Rajasthan outshines Telangana

In the 2024 results, Telangana had as many as seven candidates out of the total 23 who secured NTA 100 scores. However, in 2025, the state stuck to just one candidate who secured NTA 100 score. Rajasthan had the highest number of top scorers.

Drop in the number of state-wise toppers

There has also been a drop in the number of state-wise toppers as compared to last year. For instance, in 2024, there were 53 state-wise toppers, which as fallen to 44 in 2025. These candidates secured NTA scores ranging between 100 and 90.06976.

Female candidate among NTA 100 scorers in 2025 results

On the plus side, SAI MANOGNA GUTHIKONDA of ANDHRA PRADESH became the only female candidate to secure NTA 100 in the 2025 results. Last year, all 23 NTA 100 scorers were male candidates.

Steep increase in number of candidates who's results have not been declared

Another important aspect in the 2025 results is that there has been a sharp increase in the number of candidates who's results have not been declared. As informed by the NTA, results of 39 candidates were not declared as they were found to be indulging in unfair means. However, in 2024, there were only two candidates who results were not released.

About JEE Mains 2025 Session 1

Worth mentioning here, the first session of JEE Main 2025 was conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech), and on January 30 for Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning).

The first paper was conducted in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm, whereas the second paper was conducted in a single shift from 3 pm to 6:30 pm. The result of the Paper 2 has not been announced yet.

Meanwhile, the second session of JEE Mains is scheduled for April 2025. The online registration process is underway at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2025 session 2: Here's how to apply

