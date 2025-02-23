Want to register for JEE Mains 2025 Session 2? Registration ends in two days at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here

Are you planning to apply for JEE Mains 2025 Session 2? If yes then you may may need to hurry with your application process as the National Testing Agency, NTA, will be closing the online registration-cum-application window for the JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 on Tuesday, February 25. Eligible candidates who are to yet to register for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 can do so on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 registration will close on February 25, 2025. The direct link to apply is given here.

It must be noted here that the application window will close at 9 PM.

Besides, candidates will be able to make the payment of online application fee up to 11:50 PM on February 25, 2025.

Registrations for JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 began from January 31. The examination is tentatively scheduled between April 1 and 8.

The paper and shift-wise schedule will be released later.

The NTA said in the official notice that “the dates of advance intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of result will be displayed on the JEE (Main) portal at the appropriate time.”

It added, “Candidates who have applied for JEE (Main)-2025 Session 1 and also wish to appear for JEE (Main)-2025 Session 2 are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1 and pay the examination fee for JEE (Main) 2025 Session-2 as applicable. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, choice of Cities for examination and pay the Examination Fees for the present Session.”

Candidates must note here that the they are not allowed to fill more than one Application Form, and candidates with more than one Application Number will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means), and strict action will be taken against them, as stated by the NTA.

Meanwhile, the agency had declared the JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 results on February 11, 2025. A total of 14 candidates have secured 100 NTA score in JEE Mains 2025 session 1, of which five are from Rajasthan.

NTA had conducted the JEE Main session 1 paper 1 (BE/BTech) exam on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. The paper 1 test was held in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning was held on the second shift of the last day, January 30 (from 3 pm to 6:30 pm).

JEE Mains 2025 Session 2: Here's how to apply

To apply for JEE Mains 2025 Session 2, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the home page, click on the session 2 registration page. If you are a fresh candidate, open the registration page and submit the requested information. Existing candidates can skip this step. Log in to your account and fill out the application form. Upload documents and make fee payment. Submit the application form and download the confirmation page. Keep the printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.