NEET SS 2025 exam registration ends tomorrow at nbe.edu.in, direct link to register here

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will be closing the registration window for NEET SS 2024 on Monday, February 24, 2025. Eligible candidates who wish to register for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Speciality can do so on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. NEET SS 2025 exam registration will end on February 24. at nbe.edu.in. The direct link to register is given here,

Candidates must note here that the deadline to apply on the official website is up to 11:55 PM tomorrow.

While applying, candidates need to pay an examination fee is ₹3500. The payment can be done through a credit card or debit card.

As per the official schedule, NBEMS will next open the correction window from February 27 to March 3, 2025.

The admit card is scheduled to be out on March 25, 2025.

Additionally, the NEET SS examination will be conducted on March 29 and 30, 2025. The group-based examination will have a total of 150 questions and till allotted will be 2 ½ hours (150 minutes).

Furthermore, the examination will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

NEET SS 2025: Here's how to register

To register for NEET SS 2025 examination, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.

2. On the home page, click on examination tab and then on NEET SS.

3. Click on the application link on the next page.

4. Enter your details to register and submit.

5. Fill the application form and pay the examination fee.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NBEMS.