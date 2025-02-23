CSIR NET December 2024: Here's how to download admit card from csirnet.nta.ac.in when released

National Testing Agency, NTA, will be releasing the CSIR NET December 2024 admit card soon. When released, candidates who are appearing for the joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. CSIR NET December 2024 admit card will be released on the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. Check how to download when released. (HT file)

CSIR-NET December 2024 admit card: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets:

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. On the home page, click on the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 admit card download link. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for further need.

Notably, the NTA has already released the city intimation slips for the CSIR-NET December 2024, wherein it has informed candidates in which city their exam centres will be located. Candidates can download the exam city intimation using their application numbers and dates of birth from the official website.

Furthermore, the NTA will release the CISR NET admit card separately, and on the exam day, candidates must bring the printed admit card along with a photo ID and other required documents.

The NTA will be conducting the exam on February 28, March 1 and March 2, 2025 for six subjects.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.