ICSI Result Date: CS Executive, Professional December 2024 exam results on February 25

ICSI Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CS Executive and Professional December 2024 exam (held under 2017 and 2022 syllabi) result date and time. ICSI Result Date: CS Executive, Professional December 2024 exam result date announced (Getty Images/iStockphoto/For representation)

The ICSI CS Executive December 2024 result will be announced at 2 pm on February 25. The CS Professional course exam result will be declared at 11 am that day.

ICSI said the result, along with candidates' subject-wise break-up of marks, will be available on the institute website, icsi.edu.

In the case of CS Executive course, formal e-result-cum-marks statement will be uploaded to the official website immediately after the result announcement. The institute will not send hard/physical copies of the marks sheets to candidates.

However, for the Professional course candidates, the institute will send physical copies of the document to the candidates at their registered addresses.

If a candidate does not receive the result-cum-marks statement within 30 days of the result declaration, s/he can contact the institute at exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.

Check the result notification here.

The ICSI CS December session examinations were held from December 21 to December 30, 2024, in English and Hindi.

Applications were invited up to October 10, 2024 without any late fee and up to October 15 with a late fee.

The next session of the ICSI CS Professional and Executive course examinations will be held from June 1 to 10, 2025.

Applications for the ICSI CS Executive, Professional June exams will be accepted online from February 26 onwards, the institute informed.

How to check ICSI CS Executive, Professional result 2024 for December session?

When declared, candidates can check their results by following these steps-

Go to icsi.edu. Open the CS Executive or Professional December 2024 exam result download link, as required. Enter the requested login details. Submit and download your result.

For more information, candidates can visit the institute's official website.