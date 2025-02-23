Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ICSI Result Date: CS Executive, Professional December 2024 exam results on February 25

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 23, 2025 10:56 AM IST

The ICSI CS Executive December 2024 result will be announced at 2 pm on February 25. The CS Professional course exam result will be declared at 11 am that day.

ICSI Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CS Executive and Professional December 2024 exam (held under 2017 and 2022 syllabi) result date and time.

ICSI Result Date: CS Executive, Professional December 2024 exam result date announced (Getty Images/iStockphoto/For representation)
ICSI Result Date: CS Executive, Professional December 2024 exam result date announced (Getty Images/iStockphoto/For representation)

The ICSI CS Executive December 2024 result will be announced at 2 pm on February 25. The CS Professional course exam result will be declared at 11 am that day.

Also read: UGC NET result, cut-offs for December 2024 session announced, over 1 lakh qualify for PhD

ICSI said the result, along with candidates' subject-wise break-up of marks, will be available on the institute website, icsi.edu.

In the case of CS Executive course, formal e-result-cum-marks statement will be uploaded to the official website immediately after the result announcement. The institute will not send hard/physical copies of the marks sheets to candidates.

However, for the Professional course candidates, the institute will send physical copies of the document to the candidates at their registered addresses.

If a candidate does not receive the result-cum-marks statement within 30 days of the result declaration, s/he can contact the institute at exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.

Check the result notification here.

The ICSI CS December session examinations were held from December 21 to December 30, 2024, in English and Hindi.

Applications were invited up to October 10, 2024 without any late fee and up to October 15 with a late fee.

The next session of the ICSI CS Professional and Executive course examinations will be held from June 1 to 10, 2025.

Applications for the ICSI CS Executive, Professional June exams will be accepted online from February 26 onwards, the institute informed.

How to check ICSI CS Executive, Professional result 2024 for December session?

When declared, candidates can check their results by following these steps-

  1. Go to icsi.edu.
  2. Open the CS Executive or Professional December 2024 exam result download link, as required.
  3. Enter the requested login details.
  4. Submit and download your result.

For more information, candidates can visit the institute's official website.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On