ICSI CS December 2024 registration without late fee ends tomorrow, apply at icsi.edu

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Oct 09, 2024 06:53 PM IST

ICSI CS December 2024 registration without late fee ends on October 10, 2024. The direct link to apply is given here.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will close the ICSI CS December 2024 registration process on October 10, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for Executive and Professional program can find the direct link through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

ICSI CS December 2024 registration without late fee ends tomorrow, link here
ICSI CS December 2024 registration without late fee ends tomorrow, link here

Candidates who cannot apply by tomorrow can apply online with a late fee from October 11 to October 15, 2024.

This is the last attempt to appear under the ICSI syllabus 2017.

The eligibility criteria to apply for executive program is that candidates should have completed online pre- exam test and ODOP and professional program is that candidates should have completed online pre-exam test.

Direct link to apply for ICSI CS December 2024

ICSI CS December 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.
  • Click on ICSI CS December 2024 registration link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
  • Click on submit and make the payment of the application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MSEDCL Admit Card 2024 for Junior Assistant post out at mahadiscom.in, download link here

The ICSI CS December session examination will be held from December 21 to December 30, 2024, in English and Hindi.

The examination fee for the executive programme is 1500/ group or module, and for the professional programme, is 1800/ group or module. The late fee for submission of the examination form is 250/-, change of examination centre/ module/ medium/ optional subject is 250/ change, addition of group or module is 250/- and surcharge for appearing in the examination from overseas centre (Dubai) is US$100 or equivalent amount in Indian rupees. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.

Official Notice Here

