MSEDCL Admit Card 2024 for Junior Assistant post out at mahadiscom.in, download link here

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd has released the MSEDCL Admit Card 2024 for the Junior Assistant post. Candidates who will appear for the Junior Assistant (Accounts) posts written examination can download the admit card through the official website of MSEDCL at mahadiscom.in. MSEDCL Admit Card 2024 for Junior Assistant post out, download link here

The admit card will be available on the official website until October 18, 2024. To download it, candidates can follow the steps given below.

MSEDCL Admit Card 2024 for Junior Assistant post: How to download

Visit the official website of MSEDCL at mahadiscom.in.

Click on MSEDCL Admit Card 2024 for Junior Assistant post link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The online examination will consist of objective-type multiple-choice tests. The question paper will include questions on professional knowledge, reasoning, quantitative aptitude, and Marathi language. There will be 75 questions, and the total marks will be 150. The test will take 75 minutes to complete.

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by candidates. For every wrong answer marked by candidate, 1/4 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.

The candidates will be selected based on their performance in the online test; no interview will be conducted. The marks obtained by the candidates will be converted into 100 marks, and the result will be prepared accordingly, considering social and horizontal reservation.

This recruitment drive will fill up 468 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MSEDCL.