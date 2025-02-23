UGC NET result, cut-offs for December 2024 session announced, over 1 lakh qualify for PhD

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2024 session at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates UGC NET result, cut-offs for December 2024 session declared(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The agency has also shared subject and category-wise cut-off marks along with the UGC NET December 2024 result.

This time, 5,158 candidates have qualified for JRF and Assistant Professor, 48,161 have qualified for Assistant Professor and PhD admission while 1,14,445 have qualified for PhD only.

As many as 8,49,166 candidates registered for the exam and 6,49,490 appeared for the exam.

UGC NET December exam was held on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 21 and 27, 2025.

The test was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 85 subjects, at 558 exam centres located in 266 cities across the country.

UGC NET provisional answer key was released on January 31 and invited objections till February 3 on the payment of ₹200 per question.

Along with the answer key, NTA released question papers and candidates' recorded responses.

NTA in the answer key notification said that a panel of subject experts will verify the challenges, and if found correct, the answer key will be revised. Candidates will not receive individual confirmation if their challenges have been accepted or rejected.

The result has been prepared using the final answer key.

NTA in the result notification, said the eligibility criteria, self-declaration, documents, etc., of the eligible candidates will be verified as per norms specified in the exam's information bulletin of UGC - NET

The agency added it does not take any responsibility towards correctness/genuineness of the uploaded information/documents during the application process.

“The responsibility of NTA is limited to inviting online applications, conduct of the entrance test, declaration of result and providing the results to University Grants Commission (UGC), NFOBC data to NBCF&DC, NFSC data to NSFDC and NFPWD data to DEPwD Department of Social Justice & Empowerment of UGC - NET December 2024, for further action at their end.”