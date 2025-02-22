Edit Profile
    UGC NET Result 2024 News Live: Where and how to check December results when out

    By HT Education Desk
    Feb 22, 2025 9:21 AM IST
    UGC NET Result 2024 News Live: After the official announcement, candidates will be able to check their results using application number and date of birth.
    UGC NET Result 2024 News Live: Where and how to check December results when announced
    UGC NET Result 2024 News Live: Where and how to check December results when announced

    UGC NET Result 2024 News Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2024 exam result at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. After the official announcement, candidates will be able to check their results using application number and date of birth. NTA will share the UGC NET final answer key along with or ahead of results. ...Read More

    On the result document, candidates will find category-wise cut-off marks for all subjects.

    The UGC NET December 2024 exam was conducted on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 21 and 27, 2025.

    NTA released the UGC NET provisional answer key on January 31 and invited objections till February 3 on the payment of 200 per question.

    The agency released question papers and candidates' recorded responses along with the provisional answer key.

    NTA said that a panel of subject experts will verify the challenges, and if they are found correct, the answer key will be revised. Candidates will not receive individual confirmation if their challenges have been accepted or rejected.

    The UGC NET result will be prepared using the final answer key.

    Check updates on UGC NET December 2024 result below.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 22, 2025 9:21 AM IST

    Login details required to check UGC NET result

    After the official announcement, candidates can check the UGC NET December result on the official website using the following details-

    1. Application number
    2. Date of birth
    Feb 22, 2025 9:20 AM IST

    Where to check December result when announced

    When declared, candidates will be able to access the UGC NET December exam result at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

