CSIR NET December exam city intimation slip out at csirnet.nta.ac.in, link here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released exam city intimation slips for the joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET December 2024). Also read: UGC NET Result 2024 news live updates CSIR NET December exam city intimation slip released at csirnet.nta.ac.in(Official website, screenshot)

Candidates can download the CSIR NET December 2024 exam city intimation slip from csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The exam will be held on February 28, March 1 and March 2, 2025 for six subjects. Check the detailed schedule below:

Exam date Subject name Shift1 Shift 2 February 28 Mathematical Sciences; Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences 9 am to 12 pm -- Chemical Sciences -- 3 pm to 6 pm March 1 Life Sciences 9 am to 12 pm -- Life Sciences -- 3 pm to 6 pm March 2 Physical Sciences 9 am to 12 pm -- View All Prev Next

How to download CSIR NET exam city intimation slip

Go to csirnet.nta.ac.in. Open the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 exam city intimation slip download link. Enter your login details – application number and date of birth. Submit the details and download the exam city intimation slip.

CSIR NET advanced city intimation slip: Direct link to downlaod

NTA has released the advance intimation slip to inform candidates in which city their exam centres will be located. Candidates can download the document using their application numbers and dates of birth.

They should note that the city intimation slip is not the same as the admit card. This document is not required on the exam day.

NTA will release the CISR NET admit card separately. On exam day, candidates must bring the printed admit card along with a photo ID and other required documents.

In case any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading/checking the CSIR NET examination city intimation slip s/he can contact the NTA helpdesk on 011-40759000/011-6922770 or send an e-mail at csirnet@nta.ac.in.

The agency has asked candidates to visit the official websites – nta.ac.in and csirnet.nta.ac.in – regularly for the latest updates.