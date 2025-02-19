UGC NET Result 2024 News Live: How to check final answer key, scorecard when out
UGC NET Result 2024 News Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) have yet to confirm the University Grants Commission National Entrance Test (UGC NET December 2024) result date or time. According to Indian Express, the result is expected by February 21. When declared, candidates can download the UGC NET result/scorecard from ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Along with or ahead of the result, the commission will also release the final answer key. ...Read More
The commission released the provisional answer key on January 31. Objections were invited till February 3 on the payment of ₹200 per question. Along with the answer key, NTA also released the question papers with recorded responses.
NTA said that a panel of subject experts will verify the challenges, and if they are found correct, the answer key will be revised. Candidates will not get confirmation individually if their challenges have been accepted or rejected.
NTA will prepare the UGC NET result using the final answer key. The agency will announce subject and category-wise cut-off marks.
UGC NET Result 2024 News Live: When was exam conducted?
The UGC NET December 2024 exam was held on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 21 and 27, 2025. The provisional answer key, question papers, candidates' responses have been released and the objection window has been closed. The result and the final answer key will be released next.
UGC NET Result 2024 News Live: Login details
After the result announcement, candidates need to log in to ugcnet.nta.ac.in with their application numbers and dates of birth to donwload the scorecards.
UGC NET Result 2024 News Live: Where to check December results when declared
When declared, candidates can check the UGC NET December exam results at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. They should also keep checking the main NTA website, nta.ac.in, for result-related updates.