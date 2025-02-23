WBJEE 2025 registration ends today, apply at wbjeeb.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will close the online registration-cum-application process for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2025) today, February 23. Candidates who have yet to apply for the examination can submit their forms at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2025 registration ends today at wbjeeb.nic.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

WBJEE 2025: Important dates

Last date to apply and pay the exam fee: February 23

Online application form correction and revised confirmation page download window: February 25 to 27

Admit card release date: April 17 to 27

WBJEE 2025 exam date: April 27

Paper-I (Mathematics) timing: 11 a to 1 pm

Paper-II (Physics & Chemistry) timing: 2 pm to 4 pm

Announcement of results: To be notified later

The WBJEE 2025 application fee is ₹500 for general male candidates and ₹400 for general female candidates. The fee is ₹300 for third-gender candidates belonging to the general category.

The application fee for SC/ST/ OBC-A /OBC-B/EWS/ PwD/ TFW male candidates is ₹400. For female candidates of these categories, the application fee is ₹300, and for third-gender candidates belonging to these categories, the fee is ₹200.

WBJEEB will prepare two merit lists. Those who take both paper 1 and 2 will be eligible for the general (GMR) and the pharmacy merit lists (PMR), making them eligible to seek admission in both Engineering and Pharmacy courses.

Those who appear for the second paper will be eligible for the PMR only.

Those who take only paper 1 will not be eligible for any rank or merit list.

The entrance test will be held offline using OMR shets. Candidates will use blue/black ballpoint pens provided at the exam centre to answer the questions.

How to apply for WBJEE 2025

Go to the board's official website, wbjeeb.nic.in

Select ‘WBJEE’ from the dropdown menu under the examinations tab.

Open the 'Online Application Form Submission for WBJEE – 2025' link under the candidate activity board.

Click on the new candidate registration link.

Complete the registration process and log in to the account.

Fill out the application form and upload documents.

Pay the WBJEE application fee.

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page.