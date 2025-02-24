BSEB ‘Super 50’ applications open for IIT JEE, NEET free coaching; check eligibility, features and more

The Bihar School Examination Board is accepting applications for ‘BSEB Super 50’, a free coaching programme for 2025-27 and 2025-26 academic session. Candidates aspiring to avail the free residential and non residential coaching for IIT JEE and NEET can submit their applications on the official website at coaching.biharboardonline.com. Addressing a press conference recently, Board Chairman Anand Kishore informed that the first batch of 'BSEB Super 50' performed brilliantly in the JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 exams.

The last date to submit application forms is March 12, 2025.

Applications are open for students from 9 divisional districts of Bihar, including Patna, Muzaffarpur, Chhapra, Darbhanga, Saharsa, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Gaya and Munger.

Notably, the ‘BSEB Super 50’ programme, was launched by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on August 23, 2023, with an aim to provide expert guidance to meritorious and promising students of the board who aspire to take the IIT JEE and NEET examinations, free of cost.

Board Chairman Anand Kishore had informed recently in a press conference that the first batch (session 2023-25) of BSEB Super 50 have performed brilliantly in the JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 examinations.

He stated that as many as four students of BSEB Super 50 scored 99 percentile in the JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 exams.

Eligibility for ‘BSEB Super 50’

Meanwhile, to be eligible for ‘BSEB Super 50’, candidates need to meet the following criteria:

Students from different boards like BSEB, CBSE, ICSE, among others, who are currently appearing in Class 10 examination, and willing to study in BSEB-affiliated schools or Class 11, are eligible to apply. Students of BSEB studying in Class 11 can also apply for the free coaching programme.

Features of ‘BSEB Super 50’

Following are some of the offerings of ‘BSEB Super 50’:

Specialized teaching of JEE and NEET by expert teachers who previously taught in the country's reputed coaching institutes. All classrooms are equipped with facilities like AC, digital board, etc. Separate batch of 50 boys and 50 girls for preparation of JEE/NEET. Arrangement of OMR Test or CBT (Computer Based Test) twice every month. Apart from daily studies, separate arrangements are made for doubt clearing classes. To provide high quality specialized teaching material for IIT JEE and NEET free of cost. Free arrangement of male and female doctors and full time male and female nurses for regular health checkup of students in the hostel.

Check the ‘BSEB Super 50’ advertisement here: